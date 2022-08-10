Taís Araujo celebrates ‘Empreguetes’ reunion and makes a mystery

Taís Araujo, 43, cheered up fans by sharing a reunion of “Empreguetes”, a fictional band from TV Globo’s soap opera “Cheias de Charme” (2012). The actress posed alongside Isabelle Drummond and Leandra Leal, who formed the trio in the serial.

In addition to the actresses, Denise Saraceni, director of the 7 pm soap opera, and costume designer Gogoia Sampaio, who also worked on the station’s serial, also appears in the photo.

“Internet is ready to break? Actresses, director and costume designer of ‘Cheias de Charme’ gathered on a rainy Tuesday night. Why is it???”, wrote the actress, in a post on Instagram.

‘Will there be a sequel?’

In the comments, Isabelle also joked about the mystery and asked: “Why is it?”. The costume designer commented: “Let’s go.”

Cláudia Abreu, who played Chayene in the soap opera, commented on the reunion of her work friends. “Chay’s sweethearts!” she told her. Monica Iozzi was excited about the meeting of the actresses. “My God!!!!! Will there be a sequel????? I loved it”, she asked.

“Don’t play with my heart,” one fan said. “Good things are coming! How delicious! I loved this novel so much”, said another fan. “I’m going to cry,” wrote another. “Looking forward to the next chapters”, commented a user of the social network. “Oh, my heart cries. I love you so much. Come here, come a lot”, enthused a fan.

The 7pm telenovela told the story of the characters Maria da Penha, Maria do Rosário and Maria Aparecida, three maids, who were played by actresses Leandra, Taís and Isabelle, respectively. The trio discovers a passion for the stage and the three become stars in the middle of the music, but they face, along the way, several obstacles and problems with the bosses.