Tarcísio Meira was furious with Globo’s decision on the continuation of the soap opera

247 – Tarcísio Meira (1935-2021) was revolted by the fact that Globo decided to continue recording the soap opera De Corpo e Alma (1992) even after the death of Daniella Perez (1970-1992). Behind the scenes, the actor did not hide his indignation at the station’s attitude towards the crime committed by Guilherme de Pádua against the daughter of Glória Perez. The report is from the TV News portal.

“He [estava] very angry,” said Carla Albuquerque, a former Globo employee, during a live on the Criminal Investigation channel on YouTube.

“We didn’t decide anything at all. But it was startling to say the least. [ver a atitude da empresa]. The soap opera was called Corpo e Alma, but the soul left, it was a bunch of zombies”, said the journalist, who worked on the production of the serial.

I will never forget, there was an event with Tarcísio Meira himself, he [estava] very angry. He was very serious, he was a very interesting actor, correct, he never complained. One day, he said: ‘I don’t understand how we are still here recording this soap opera’. When it comes from an older actor, it’s something that does until you wake up. But we had no choice, we had to keep going.

In the plot, Meira gave life to Diogo Santos Varella, an honest judge dedicated to his professional life.

The revolt continues

Almost 30 years after the crime, Carla still doesn’t understand why Globo chose to continue with the recordings of the plot and even made Daniella’s death a show to increase the audience.

In another live on YouTube, the journalist made harsh criticisms against the broadcaster.

