Tarcísio Meira was furious with Globo’s decision on the continuation of the soap opera

“He [estava] very angry”, said Carla Albuquerque, a former employee of Globo edit
247 – Tarcísio Meira (1935-2021) was revolted by the fact that Globo decided to continue recording the soap opera De Corpo e Alma (1992) even after the death of Daniella Perez (1970-1992). Behind the scenes, the actor did not hide his indignation at the station’s attitude towards the crime committed by Guilherme de Pádua against the daughter of Glória Perez. The report is from the TV News portal.
“He [estava] very angry,” said Carla Albuquerque, a former Globo employee, during a live on the Criminal Investigation channel on YouTube.
“We didn’t decide anything at all. But it was startling to say the least. [ver a atitude da empresa]. The soap opera was called Corpo e Alma, but the soul left, it was a bunch of zombies”, said the journalist, who worked on the production of the serial.
I will never forget, there was an event with Tarcísio Meira himself, he [estava] very angry. He was very serious, he was a very interesting actor, correct, he never complained. One day, he said: ‘I don’t understand how we are still here recording this soap opera’. When it comes from an older actor, it’s something that does until you wake up. But we had no choice, we had to keep going.
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
In the plot, Meira gave life to Diogo Santos Varella, an honest judge dedicated to his professional life.
The revolt continues
Almost 30 years after the crime, Carla still doesn’t understand why Globo chose to continue with the recordings of the plot and even made Daniella’s death a show to increase the audience.
In another live on YouTube, the journalist made harsh criticisms against the broadcaster.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247