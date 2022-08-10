Tarsila do Amaral’s painting valued at R$250 million is found under the bed of an inmate for a millionaire coup; watch video | Rio de Janeiro

- Share on WhatsApp
The operation, which took place on the morning of this Wednesday (10) in Rio, also arrested three other suspects, including the victim’s daughter – the identities of mother and daughter were not released until the last update of this report.
In the same house where the painting was found, Rosa Nicolau Stanesco, Gabriel’s mother, was also arrested. To apply the coup along with the victim’s daughter, the woman introduced herself to the elderly woman as “Mother Valéria de Oxossi” and said she had mystical powers.
According to the investigation, the victim’s daughter hired people who posed as psychics to convince the elderly woman to pay for “spiritual work” in order to save her. Also according to police, the victim began to suffer threats from the group after discovering the coup.
Works of art were found under the bed of an apartment in the South Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
More works besides “Sol Poente”, including paintings by other Di Cavalcanti, were found by the police. The scam also included extortion payments.
The operation was named Sol Poente Enganada because of the importance of Tarsila do Amaral’s work.
Police arrest daughter accused of carrying out millionaire scam against mother
The work “Sol Poente” belongs to the Anthropophagic phase of Tarsila do Amaral. Painted in 1929, the painting is part of a group of works that feature strong colors, showing figures from the imagination, dreams and childhood memories, according to the painter’s official website.
In oil on canvas, the painting “Sol Poente” measures 54 x 65 centimeters.
Another work that is part of the list that, according to the police, was stolen from the elderly woman, is also from that period: “O Sono”, painted a year earlier, in 1928.
Tarsila do Amaral’s most famous painting, “Abaporu”, which is not part of the investigation, also belongs to this period.
Agents show picture recovered in Operation Sol Poente — Photo: Reproduction