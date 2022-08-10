Taurus (TASA4) earns 47.9% less in the second quarter

Arms manufacturer Taurus (TASA4) recorded net income of R$ 100.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 47.9% lower than that reported in the same stage of 2021, the weapons manufacturer said on Tuesday. thursday (9).

The company attributes this performance mainly to the pressure represented by the reversal of net financial income recorded in 2Q21 (R$ 59.4 million) to net expenses in 2Q22 (R$ 44.6 million), which resulted in a lower variation of R$104.0 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 8.4% in 2Q22, totaling R$ 205.6 million.

Net revenue totaled R$625 million in the second quarter of this year, a 3.9% decrease compared to the same period in 2021.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 32.9% between April and June, down 1.6 pp compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

With production of 524 thousand units in 2Q22, Taurus accumulated the total volume in the first six months of the year of 1.1 million weapons produced, which represents an increase of 1.7% in relation to the same period of the previous year and an average of 8,700 units that left its production lines each day in Brazil and the USA.

The net financial result was negative by R$44.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, reversing financial gains of R$59.4 million in the same stage of 2021.

Gross profit reached R$ 297.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 0.2% compared to the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 47.6% in 2Q22, up 2 pp against the margin of 2Q21.

Operating expenses totaled R$99.8 million in 2Q22, a growth of 25.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net debt was R$329 million, a 50.6% reduction compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted Ebitda, was up in June/22, a drop of times compared to the same period in 2021.

