TCU delivers to the Electoral Court a list of 6,804 public managers with accounts deemed irregular | Elections 2022

A person whose accounts are found to be irregular, in a judgment against which there is no further appeal, in the eight years prior to an election, may be declared ineligible under the Clean Record Law. But the TCU explains that this does not happen automatically (see details below).

Only the manager who has had accounts deemed irregular in processes for which there are no more appeals is included in the TCU list.

A public manager has his accounts judged irregular by the court when he commits any of the following irregularities:

damage to public coffers due to an illegitimate or uneconomic act of management

embezzlement or embezzlement of money, goods or public values

Failure in the duty of accountability

practice of a management act considered illegal, illegitimate or uneconomical

The delivery of the list was made in person by the interim president of the TCU, Minister Bruno Dantas, to the president of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin. The act was closed to the press.

STF decides to maintain Clean Record Law

The list of those responsible with accounts deemed irregular in the last eight years is available for consultation on the TCU website, in the “Electoral List” tab. The court will update the data daily until 31 December. Therefore, the number may change until the end of the year.

In 2020, the year of municipal elections, the list ended the year with 7,468 people. In 2018, the year of general elections, with 7,330, according to the TCU database.

As explained by the TCU, it is up to the Electoral Court to declare the ineligibility of a candidate, based on the criteria defined in the Clean Record Law.

In an election year, the TCU’s role is limited to sending the TSE the list of individuals who had their accounts deemed irregular in the last eight years prior to the election.

According to the TSE, when a candidacy is registered, the electoral judge analyzes whether the act is valid or not, and one of the criteria used is precisely the TCU list.

Once the list is released, the Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office, candidates, coalitions and parties may request the analysis of the candidacies.

According to the TSE, at the meeting, Minister Edson Fachin stated that “there is no doubt that we will continue to work together in the best interests of defending democracy and fair elections”.

“We encourage elections to be the field of clean disputes. We have been fighting disinformation, unfounded attacks on democracy and the electoral process, political violence,” said Fachin.

Bruno Dantas reinforced that the TCU attested to the reliability of the electronic voting machines and that the TSE responded to all requests for information.