TCU: Why Deltan and Janot, future ineligibles, were even convicted? – 08/09/2022

Even now, after all this disaster, it is easy to see why Lava Jato paved the way for the rise of Jair Bolsonaro, who, in turn, pushed the country to the brink. In fact, in many ways, we are in free fall, with no bottom to stop at. Unfortunately, the “doxa” that has taken over the press is primarily responsible for the follies.

Why that? We will see. The 2nd Chamber of the Federal Court of Auditors, as you know, sentenced Rodrigo Janor, former Attorney General of the Republic; Deltan Dallagnol, former coordinator of Lava Jato, and João Vicente Beraldo Romão, former chief prosecutor of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Paraná, to return to the public coffers more than BRL 2.8 million (to be precise: BRL 2,831. 808.53) regarding irregular payments of per diems and travel to task force members. There is recourse. If the decision is confirmed, the Clean Record Law says they are ineligible. Dallagnol is already on the electoral campaign. Janot gropes.

The conviction derives from the so-called “special accounting”, instituted at the request of the Public Ministry that works with the court. No! Janot was not convicted because he authorized the task force. It was your role to decide. Dallagnol was not convicted because he coordinated the section. It was also his assignment. Likewise, Romão was not convicted because he took steps to operationalize the said-whose. To say so, as I read around, is a miserable distortion of the process. It’s lavajatismo at the service of hoarding.

The conviction was given because it was considered that, in the fulfillment of their duty, the trio made decisions that undermined economy; because, in the words of the rapporteur, Minister Bruno Dantas, there was “excessive payment of daily rates, without proper reasoning and analysis of more economical legal alternatives”.

The fact that each one acted within their competence does not, in itself, legitimize the decisions. Once again, the rapporteur recalls:

“The doctrine does not find any difficulty in admitting that discretionary acts practiced within the strict legal frameworks must be reviewed if, for example, they violate constitutional principles, adopt a flagrantly unreasonable solution, are not based on adequate motivation or are committed with a deviation of purpose”.

I advance with considerations by Bruno Dantas:

“The option adopted by the Attorney General’s Office did not represent the lowest possible cost to the public coffers. On the contrary, it guaranteed to the participating attorneys the receipt of large sums by way of daily allowances, without having minimally analyzed more interesting alternatives from the perspective or that effective limitations have been created so that the amounts received do not exceed what is reasonable, financially and temporally, from the perspective of the public interest.”

FREAKS

I ask the reader to pay attention to these aberrations, which are in Dantas’ vote, some of them already published in reports:

“Examining the information, there are cases such as that of the Federal Prosecutor Diogo Castor de Mattos, who received R$ 373 thousand in daily rates referring to stays in Curitiba to work on the task force from 2014 to 2019, even though he lived in that capital at the time. of jobs.”

A similar case would be that of Orlando Martello Júnior, officially based in São Paulo, but married to a prosecutor residing in Curitiba. The attorney’s displacement to the capital of Paraná in the period from 2014 to 2021 resulted in the payment of R$ 438 thousand in daily rates, in addition to the expenditure of R$ 70 thousand in tickets.”

You got it right. Castor de Mattos lived in Curitiba, but even so, he was paid as if he were working outside his base. Another had, in fact, moved to São Paulo, but took up residence with his wife, who lived in the capital of Paraná. Still, he took the hefty sum in per diems and tickets. Attention: all received, at the time, housing allowance. In the case of Martello Júnior, two: his own, who had moved to the capital of São Paulo before being moved back to his homeland, and that of his wife, who continued to work in Paraná.

Do you not think that there is indeed, as he says, a hateful persecution of Dallagnol, this moral giant? Calm. I remember more:

“Still considering only the displacements to Curitiba and the stay in that capital, there are the cases of Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima, who worked in Lava Jato from 2014 to 2018 and received R$ 306 thousand as daily allowances, in addition to having given to pay more than BRL 40,000 for tickets; Antonio Carlos Welter, who received BRL 440,000 in daily allowances and resulted in expenses of BRL 108,000 on tickets; Januário Paludo, who was paid BRL 340,000 in daily allowances, which resulted in the payment of BRL 64,000 in tickets; Isabel Cristina Groba Vieira, who received BRL 323,000 in daily allowances and resulted in expenses of BRL 82,000 in tickets; and Jerusa Burmann Viecili , to whom R$ 158 thousand were paid in daily rates and which resulted in expenditures of R$ 28 thousand in tickets.

It is noted that a small group of prosecutors – which, by no means, portrays the vast majority of members of the Federal Public Ministry – has discovered a possibility of increasing their private gains and favoring friendly agents, within the scope of the functional activity of combating corruption. , admitting patrimonialism, personalization and the personality of administrative relationships as natural practices.

It is evident that the model constructed violates the principle of impersonality, both for privileging administrative agents to the detriment of the public interest, and for not adopting impartial, objective and transparent criteria for the choice of these same agents.”

FRAGILE DEFENSE

When defending themselves, the trio basically justified that it fulfilled its function and that higher bodies of the Public Ministry had approved the task force model. Say what? The obvious, and these words are mine, not Dantas’s: competence to decide does not justify any decision, even an absurd one, such as paying a typical daily rate for commuting to another city for those who reside in the municipality where the task force operates.

Moreover, even if the expensive model was justified for some time and there were no aberrations, it would be necessary to rethink the model when it was found that the task force would have a long duration. Now, yes, in Dantas’ words:

“That is, despite the rapid growth and perpetuation of Operation Lava Jato and the increasing complexity of the work, at no time did its leader and coordinator or the top manager of the PGR pay attention to the need to reassess the eminently temporary funding model of the task force, which followed its logic of unmotivated assignment of members and continued payment of high amounts in per diems and tickets to attorneys who declared residence in other cities.”

CONFESSION?

The minister-rapporteur notes that, at the time of the task force’s constitution, there was a more economical model to carry out Lava Jato’s work: the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime — or Gaeco. Interestingly, the defense itself charged with explaining that the task force was chosen for a reason: money. reproduce:

“Even the recent replacement of the task forces model by the current Special Action Groups to Combat Organized Crime (GAECO), whose operationalization was difficult at the time of the car wash constitution, because they still did not have a remuneration form defined by law, and, without remuneration, few members were interested in taking on extra work, it needed the extension of the car wash by at least one year, for the transition after the choice of the new model by the management that took over the parquet in the 2019/2021 biennium.”

It’s a defense worth a confession.

CONVICTION

The rapporteur then notes:

“There remains, therefore, damage to the treasury resulting from an illegitimate and uneconomical management act (TCU Internal Regulations, art. 209, items II and III), a scenario that demands to judge irregular the special accounts of those responsible for the adoption of said model of costing based on per diems and tickets, especially considering the principles of economy and impersonality (Law 8443/1992, arts. 1, item I, 5, item II, and 16, together with the Internal Regulations of the TCU, art. 209), condemning them to pay the debt determined in the records and imposing an individual fine on them under the terms of article 57 of the aforementioned Law. deals with the practice of an intentional act of administrative improbity, whose assessment may be made by the Judiciary in its own action”.

The three other ministers of the 2nd Chamber followed Dantas’ vote: Augusto Nardes, Aroldo Cedraz and Antônio Anastasia.

INELIGIBILITY

On social media, Dallagnol had been making light of the trial. In one of them, wearing a coat, he eats popcorn and feigns astonishment at the trial, implying that he didn’t care. Now he uses the conviction to proselytize politically, seeking to mobilize his admirers on social media.

According to the Clean Record Law, the conviction makes everyone ineligible, but this is not a declaration that was up to the TCU. It is an assignment of the Electoral Justice. Yes, they will appeal. They know that the result will hardly be reversed. It can even be said that the possibility is in the territory of the impossible.

There is a smell that they are already preparing to fight in the Electoral Justice.

Ah, yes: the other prosecutors were eventually acquitted. The court accepted the thesis put forward by them that they received the money in good faith. Hmmmm… I don’t know if you notice: in practice, Dallagnol’s and Janot’s colleagues threw them into the fire. It corresponded to a “I only received because they paid”.

That character of dear Jô Soares would say: “Muy amiiiigos…”