Thaila Ayala reveals suffering after losing her son and makes an emotional report: “I only see darkness”

Actress Thaila Ayala recalled the difficult times she went through during her first pregnancy and moved fans by sharing an outburst about the loss of her baby. On her official Instagram account, she posted the audio sent to a friend when she was in the hospital reporting what she was feeling. This is the first time the actress has revealed the situation, which she describes as “biggest hell of life, a lot of suffering, a lot of pain”.

She and fellow actor Renato Góes are the parents of eight-month-old Francisco from his second pregnancy, which took place surrounded by care and fears. Before the arrival of the heir, the actress lived dramatic moments after suffering a miscarriage, which caused a lot of physical pain and sadness for the first-time mother.

It is that in the third month of pregnancy, the actress needed to be hospitalized due to severe pain in the abdomen, when she realized that she was having a miscarriage. She even said she felt “angry” at the whole situation: “In a mixture of anger. With pain. With sadness. Oh my God, I think I’ve been to hell about five times. All I see is darkness. It seems like it’s getting deeper and deeper, you know? I can’t explain it, I don’t know where come. Just talking is a breakthrough”vented.

The actress went on to tell her friend how she was feeling: “I spent days on the bed, I couldn’t answer anyone. I couldn’t answer you, I couldn’t speak. It felt like I was gagged. I’ve never felt anything like it, so much sadness. It’s as if every cell in my body has turned into sadness. explain, it’s like when my father died. You’re still in the midst of sadness and guilt dominates you. It drags you down even lower, it pulls you. It seems like I’ll never leave this place. I just want this to pass, for this to come out I don’t recognize myself, I’m not that person. I went days without showering, eating, brushing my teeth. In the same position”said.