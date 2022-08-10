the bait is now free airline tickets

Another scam circulating on WhatsApp, which appeals to impressive prizes to convince the victim. This time, he promises Iberia airline tickets. There would be more than 5 thousand tickets to travel for free in Europe. All lies, of course.

The campaign is being used by cybercriminals to install viruses on Android phones. The fraud was detected by the digital security company, ESET, in early August.

Iberia’s official Twitter account confirmed that it had received reports of the scam and alerted customers. “Any sweepstakes or promotion would be done through our official channels. We have already passed the information internally to our colleagues,” the post reads.

How does the scam work?

By clicking on the link received by WhatsApp, the user is forwarded to a fake website. He tries to trick victims using Iberia’s logo, aircraft images and colors.

Fake Iberia website Image: Reproduction

The scam is displayed with text in Spanish, but it’s worth keeping an eye out here in Brazil too so you don’t fall for it. The person is directed to answer a survey and then to play a game of trial and error.

At the end, there is a message that the award has been won. And that’s when cybercrime comes to fruition. The victim is invited to share the promotion with their contacts to receive the tickets.

This action is very common to spread scams faster and with a greater chance of making new victims, since receiving the link from a known person increases the probability that the person will also click on the link.

Then a message appears on the cell phone screen to update the device, because it supposedly wouldn’t be working well. At that moment, the person is directed to download a suspicious application to optimize the device. According to reviews on the Google Play Store, the app shows annoying and continuous spam ads even when it is turned off.

Scam requests download new app Image: Reproduction

It is worth paying attention because the scam changes according to the geographic area. In some cases, instead of downloading the application, the user is directed to a website that suggests a paid subscription.

How to protect yourself?

The first step is always to be suspicious of promotions that promise something very flashy, as in this case, 5,000 free round-trip tickets to Europe.

Cybercriminals use exaggeration to make victims more easily. Be on the lookout even if the link arrives through a message from a known person.

Normally, campaigns are disseminated only through social networks or official channels of the companies – and not on third-party pages, as was the case with the coup.

When in doubt, always contact the company through official channels to understand about alleged promotions before clicking on suspicious links, whether received via email, WhatsApp or SMS.

Another tip is to keep an antivirus or anti-malware installed on your cell phone and computer, as they are able to block possible malicious files before they infiltrate the system.