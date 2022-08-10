The drama of the player whose career was ruined by Felipão at Athletico PR

Felipe

August 09, 2022 · 1:35 pm

There are certain characteristics that we can’t quite imagine. Felipe. But last week, we received news that shocked everyone. The coach was crucial in the decision of the Athletico Paranaense do not renew with Dede. 34-year-old defender, hired by black Bridge to be the name of the defender of the team rubro-negra paranaense.

However, life and the passage full of injuries did not allow Dede gear in the athleticespecially after the command Felipe. In all, it was just 45 minutes in the last 4 months and even with polls from teams from series a and gives Serie B, the defender wanted to remain in Curitiba. The end of the passage Dede at the athletic agreed upon an amicable termination.

More Brazilian football news

Bryan Angulo goal: The fortune that each Ecuadorian goal costs Santos

Could bring Luis Suárez: The fortune that Flamengo lost with Vitinho in 2022

The initial idea of ​​his signing was to use his experience and leadership in the locker room until it was fulfilled when the captain Thiago Heleno was injured. Dede had a participation and active voice during the day to day, but that all changed with the arrival of the veteran coach Felipe. Since then, the defender has not been able to have more minutes on the field and, even with the defender’s injury Helen and the sale of Lucas Fassonhe didn’t get any more opportunities.

“I haven’t had many opportunities and it’s part. I completely respect the coach’s decision, but, in agreement with the club, I will seek new paths, taking advantage of the transfer window period. I need to play and I feel ready for it. I am very grateful to Athletico, who opened the doors for me and to the president Mario Celso Petraglia”, said the defender in a note released by the press office.