The helicopter brought to Brazil by the Beluga plane is delivered to the customer; the 1st model in the world

Airbus Helicopters officially confirmed this Tuesday, August 9, that the helicopter recently brought to Brazil by the special aircraft Airbus A300-600ST Beluga is the first of this model to be delivered to the world.

After being landed in Brazil at the end of July, the ACH160 was delivered to the Brazilian customer on the eve of the 17th edition of the Latin American Business Aviation Annual Conference and Exhibition (LABACE) at Congonhas airport, São Paulo, an event that begins this Tuesday -fair. The helicopter is also the first H160 to fly in Latin America (the ACH160 is an improved version of the H160).

“We are very proud that the world’s first ACH160 has been delivered here in Brazil and we look forward to seeing its distinctive and elegant silhouette soar through the skies of São Paulo,” said Jean-Luc Alfonsi, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters’ Brazilian Customer Center, to Helibras.

“Helibras is a leader in the turbine-powered helicopter business aviation segment in Brazil and we are confident that the ACH160 will set new standards for customers and operators who want to make a differentiated choice in terms of safety, comfort and performance,” added Alfonsi.

According to data from the Brazilian General Aviation Association (ABAG), more than 2,500 airports and 1,300 heliports in Brazil use corporate aviation services through jets, turboprops, piston planes and helicopters.

The world’s first ACH160, over São Paulo – Image: Airbus Helicopters





“The growing general aviation market in Brazil is fundamental for increasing economic and social productivity, as well as for maintaining the country’s air connectivity”, emphasizes Alfonsi.

The ACH160 is the latest member of the ACH family and the most technologically advanced helicopter in its class. According to Airbus, it offers 20% more volume per passenger compared to previous generation medium twin-engine helicopters and 35% larger windows than its competitors, resulting in the brightest cabin in its class and 15% lower fuel consumption than your closest competitor.

The ACH160 family is designed in three versions – Line, Line with Lounge package and Exclusive – to meet the different needs of this demanding market, with different levels of customization and sophistication to better suit the lifestyle of each customer. The ACH160 design has 68 new patents.

With information from Airbus



