The Hunt and Amber Midthunder

After Jesse Venturait’s time to Bill Duke extol The Predator: The Hunt and the performance of Amber Midthunder like Naruto.

The actor participated in the classic feature film alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, playing Sergeant Mac Eliot.

Have you checked out The Predator: The Hunt? If not, watch. It’s an amazing movie and Amber Midthunder is phenomenal. This young woman has a brilliant career ahead of her. As Jesse Ventura mentioned…welcome to the Predator family. “I see you.”

The Predator: The Hunt is available in the Star+ catalog.

The plot follows Naru (Amber Midthunder) a Comanche woman who was raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters that roam the Great Plains.

So when danger threatens her camp, she decides to protect her people.

The prey she pursues and ultimately confronts turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying confrontation between the two adversaries,

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the franchise has highlighted Native American culture, as the comic book series Predator: Big Gamereleased in 1992, did just that.

Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Street) is the director, while Patrick Aisonwho has worked on projects such as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and treadstonetakes care of the script.