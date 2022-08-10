The Hunt, the newest film in the franchise

After three-and-a-half decades and five mid-range movies down, the action-horror classic The predator (1987) finally receives a worthy sequel. The Predator: The Huntdirected by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Street), features many of the franchise’s most vivid and polished scenes without sacrificing gore. With Amber Midthunder (legion) as the protagonist, the film relies on a magnetic figure of remarkable viscerality, while injecting into its plot a content of social commentary that transcends genre cinema. In addition, there is a visible care with the healthy balance of nostalgia. It’s just a pity that all of this, handled flawlessly from mid-to-late production, isn’t enough to save him from a threat worse than any space hunter: a poor start.

In his first act, The hunt it is professorial and predictable. What made the 1980s classic iconic, yet derivative of the more sumptuous Aliens The Rescue (1986), it was precisely the intelligence of the director John McTiernan in making the title monster a threat between different conflicts — internal and external to the characters — adding complexity to a simplistic action plot and, with that, amplifying tensions typical of other genres that it decided to embrace. Exclude the Predator from the original feature and you’ll still have heavy fighting and light drama about shades of gray in times of war, political conflicts of an imperialist order and homoerotic tensions between macho soldiers. Invite the creature to the slaughter and you’ve added horror and science fiction to the mix.

As it was structured, The hunt even try to do something similar, and admits from the first minutes dependent on the promise of conflict between the young Naru and the alien creature that kills for sport, now in the American West of the 1700s. Raised to be a caretaker of the Comanche tribe, Naru wants to prove herself as a hunter through a ritual that proposes role reversal with a predator. Therefore, the combination of the film’s conflicts presents itself to the protagonist as a joint solution: killing the Predator will prove her to her peers and will also spare her family and friends from certain death.

The feeling is that Trachtenberg and the screenwriter Patrick Aison they saw in this synergy an attractive simplicity, but the reality is that it makes everything that precedes the direct conflicts with the Predator an uninteresting exhibition. Until Naru and the animal engage in a direct confrontation, it remains only to emphasize a tired drama between her and her brother (Dakota Beavers) and present to the most educated viewer in the franchise the list of seeds that will bear fruit in the third act: the lessons that will enable the heroine at a wartime disadvantage to tactical victory against the menacing alien — and that serve to the film its main ballast of nostalgia for what she has done. Arnold Schwarzenegger35 years ago.

That this questionable beginning does not devolve into a protocol course of action for the remainder of the film is both a gift and a curse: first, because it ultimately allows The hunt it’s a great movie overall, with Tratchenberg’s sure direction, Midthunder’s charisma, and the Predator’s choreographed attacks filling your eyes with every scene; second, because it only makes more visible how much better the movie would be with a more dynamic and engaging introduction. A big sign of this is Naru’s conflict with a group of French hunters — probably the most digestible version of white men thought to be killed by an Indian heroine in Hollywood. Only referenced in the opening act, they become a relevant element towards the middle of the film, adding tension and dynamism to the plot. At the same time, however, they represent yet another conflict that is tied to the others as having the same solution. It’s a narrative politeness that detracts from the overall tension, giving the entire project an uneasy air of security.

Endowed with superhuman physical abilities, but driven by a kind of cruelty that scares us precisely because it is so equal to that which is the hallmark of our race, the Predator is one of the most relentless monsters in pop culture. Facing it requires all sorts of strategies; from the more daring ones like mechanical traps, distractions and coordinated flanking, to the more rudimentary, like covering your whole body in cold mud. Nothing in this process is polite or safe. The hunt understands this principle objectively (and that’s great), but subjectively withdraws and protects itself in its narrative trenches more often than ideal.