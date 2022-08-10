The Legend of Dragoon could come to PS Plus Classics

The Legend of Dragoon, RPG released by Sony Computer Entertainment Japan Studio in 1999, may soon arrive in the PS Plus classics catalog. The novelty was suggested by Shuhei Yoshida, from PlayStation Indies, and indicated one of the possible additions to the service’s line-up for this month of August.

Through his profile on Twitter, the executive reposted a message published almost three years ago by Dennis Martin, the original composer of the game. The text referred to the project’s 20th anniversary, but it does not have much relevance for the current moment, especially considering the commemorative context.

In this way, netizens began to suggest that the post is an indication of the arrival of The Legend of Dragoon to the PS Plus Deluxe catalog. Another important point to be reinforced is Yoshida’s performance on social networks, where he is always promoting, in advance, the launch of games for PS4 and PS5.

In the 1990s, the former president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios (SIE WWS) also served on the RPG frontline. He was one of the main producers, alongside designer Yasuyuki Hasebe, of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars.

So far, Sony has not confirmed the titles coming to the PS Plus Extra and Deluxe catalog this month. Therefore, all information must be treated as rumors.

Learn more about The Legend of Dragoon

The Legend of Dragoon was one of the great hits of the late 20th century. Its innovative gameplay system and massive, captivating story (comprised of four CDs) revolves around Dart, a young warrior who sets out in search of a powerful creature to avenge the death of his parents and the destruction of his homeland.

