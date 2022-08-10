The Legend of Hero 2 opens crowdfunding and will have Lucas Inutilismo

Team seeks to reach the mark of R$ 500 thousand in fundraising for the project

Today announced the development of The Legend of the Hero 2a title developed in partnership between the Castro Brothers (Marcos Castro and Matheus Castro) and the studio Dumative. The team is starting a crowdfunding partnership with the platform cloud looking to collect BRL 500,000.00 for the project.

The new game will be called The Legend of the Hero: The March of Malachi and will introduce a new hero, this time, who will voice the main character will be the influencer Lucas Uselessness. In addition to him, the project will feature the voices of Yasmin Ali Yassine (Venus Podcast), Rodrigo Teaser, Rafael Bitencourt, Lucas Silveiraamong many others.

During the trailer, still in the early stages of development, it is possible to see a little of what the game will be like, in addition to checking out a preview of Lucas Uselessness on vocals. For crowdfunding, users have options that start at 25 and 45 reais. The most expensive support option costs 5 thousand reais and gives a huge amount of benefits.

Check out the crowdfunding announcement trailer.

“A Lenda do Hérói 2 is a 2D musical platform game, which follows the innovative A Lenda do Hérói, a game created by the Castro Brothers and Dumativa. Eight years after the success of the crowdfunding campaign that created one of the most iconic and recognized game projects in Brazil, the two teams meet again to present an unprecedented adventure: The March of Malachi. A completely original story, starring a new singer-hero and with even more innovations in the mechanics that made the first game iconic: the soundtrack sung in real time!”

See below the two cheapest levels to support the project, here you can see all the options.

I will introduce myself

Names in Credits

Digital copy of the game Legend of the Hero 2

BRL 25.00

Nothing Will Stop Me

Names in Credits

Digital copy of the game Legend of the Hero 2

Digital Wallpaper + Digital Game Soundtrack

BRL 45.00

Did you like the ad The Legend of the Hero 2? Will you participate in crowdfunding? Share in the comments with your opinion!

100% updated! Bomba Patch updates the team with the official shirt of Brazil in the World Cup

The new Brazilian team uniform is inspired by jaguars and will be the outfit at the 2022 World Cup



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.