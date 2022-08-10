The movie hits theaters in December 2024

After the undeniable success of Sonic 2 – The Movie (2022), the Paramount Pictures revealed the release date of the sprinter hedgehog’s third film: December 20, 2024. The news comes accompanied by the postponement of the animated musical by the Smurfs, previously scheduled to hit the big screen on the date now occupied by sonicand which will now premiere on February 14, 2025.

Thus, the hedgehog’s film enters a collision course with Avatar 3in James Cameronwhich has the same release date.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, sonic 2 introduces Knuckles and Tails to the cinematic universe. Recently, the franchise even secured a new movie and a spin-off series.

