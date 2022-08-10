The ‘sinister’ new generation of weapons that countries are developing

Peter Lee

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, A US drone with a Hellfire missile like the one used against Ayman al-Zawahiri

The death this month of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri in a CIA drone strike was the latest US response to the attacks on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

Politically, the death has heightened the distrust that exists between American leaders and the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

The death also exposed commitments made in the 2020 Doha peace agreement signed by the US and the Taliban.

But another story is emerging, with broader implications: the speed and nature of international weapons development.

This is the case, for example, of the weapon allegedly used to kill Al Zawahiri: the Hellfire R9X “Ninja” missile.

The Hellfire missile was originally designed in the 1970s and 1980s to destroy Soviet tanks.

Rapid technological gains from the 1990s onwards resulted in different variations that increased its capabilities.

Missiles can now be launched from Reaper helicopters or drones.

And its multiple explosive charges can be activated in different ways: on impact or before impact.

And then came the “Ninja” version of the Hellfire R9X, which, while not new, has remained hidden over the past five years.

According to some reports, this missile was used in 2017 in Syria to kill al Qaeda deputy leader Abu Khayr al-Masri.

The Ninja Missile does not rely on an explosive warhead to destroy or kill its target.

It uses the speed, accuracy and kinetic energy of a 45-kilogram missile fired from up to 6 meters in altitude and armed with six blades that unfold in the last moments before impact.

‘Super Weapons’

The Ninja Missile is the ultimate weapon to accurately target and kill a single person. It produces no explosions, no widespread destruction, and no collateral death.

But the evolution of weapons will also affect the way we live and how wars are fought or deterred. Russia has invested heavily in these alleged superweapons based on older technologies. Its objective is to reduce or eliminate technological advantages of the US or NATO (Western military alliance).

Russia’s hypersonic missile development goals are very ambitious. The Avangard missile, for example, will not need to fly outside Earth’s atmosphere. Instead, it will remain in the upper atmosphere, which gives it the ability to be maneuvered. This makes it more difficult to detect or intercept.

China’s DF-17 hypersonic ballistic missile is also aimed at evading US anti-missile defenses.

the autonomous era

On a smaller scale, robot dogs with machine guns are emerging on the weapons market.

Weapons development company Sword International took a Ghost Robotics quadruped unmanned ground vehicle, or robot dog, and put a rifle on it.

This was one of three robot dogs on display at a US Army fair.

Meanwhile, Turkey claims it has developed four types of autonomous drones, which can identify and kill people.

And all without the involvement of a human operator or GPS guidance.

According to a March 2021 UN report, such an autonomous weapons system has already been used in Libya against a logistics convoy affiliated with the armed group Khalifa Haftar.

Autonomous weapons that do not need GPS guidance are especially important.

If there is a war between the world’s great powers, the satellites that provide GPS navigation could be toppled.

Therefore, any military system or aircraft that relies on GPS signals for navigation or targeting would be ineffective.

China, Russia, India and the US have developed weapons to destroy satellites that provide global positioning for satellite navigation systems for cars and guidance for civil aircraft.

The real nightmare is combining these and many other weapon systems with artificial intelligence.

new rules of war

Are new laws or treaties needed to limit these futuristic weapons? In short, yes, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

The US has called for a global agreement to stop anti-satellite missile tests, but there has been no acceptance among the international community.

The closest there was to an agreement was the signing of the Artemis Accords by NASA (American space agency), which include principles to promote the peaceful use of space exploration.

But these agreements only apply to “civil space activities conducted by civil space agencies” of the signatory countries.

In other words, the agreement does not extend to military space activities or ground battlefields.

And the US withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. This is part of a long-term pattern of US governments wanting to withdraw from international agreements.

Lethal autonomous weapons systems are a special class of emerging weapons systems. They incorporate machine learning and other types of Artificial Intelligence so they can make their own decisions and act without direct human intervention.

In 2014, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) brought together experts to identify the problems posed by autonomous weapons systems.

In 2020, the ICRC and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute went further, bringing together international experts to identify what controls for autonomous weapons systems would be needed.

In 2022, discussions continue among the countries that the UN first brought together in 2017. This group of government experts continues to debate the development and use of lethal autonomous weapons systems.

However, there is still no international agreement on a new law or treaty to limit its use.

Autonomous weapon systems

The activist group Stop the Killer Robots has been calling throughout this period for an international ban on lethal autonomous weapons systems.

But not only did that not happen, there is now an undeclared stalemate in discussions at UN headquarters in Geneva on autonomous weapons.

Australia, Israel, Russia, South Korea and the US have spoken out against a new treaty or political declaration.

Opposing them in the same negotiations, 125 States of the Non-Aligned Movement are calling for legally binding restrictions on lethal autonomous weapons systems.

As Russia, China, the US, the UK and France all have vetoes in the UN Security Council, there are several countries that could prevent a binding law on autonomous weapons from being passed.

In addition to these international conversations and activist organizations, independent experts are proposing alternatives.

For example, in 2019, ethicist Deane-Peter Baker brought together the Canberra Group of independent international organizations.

The group produced a report with principles that guide the development and use of lethal autonomous weapons systems. These principles do not resolve the political impasse between the superpowers.

But if autonomous weapons are here to stay, this is an early attempt to understand what new rules will be needed.

When the mythical Pandora’s box was opened, unspeakable horrors were unleashed on the world. Emerging weapons systems are very real.

Like Pandora, all we have left is hope.

*Peter Lee is Professor of Applied Ethics and Director of Safety and Risk Research at the University of Portsmouth, UK.