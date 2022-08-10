The strange connection between the digestive system and Alzheimer’s

Faced with the difficulties in arriving at an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s, a condition that affects the cognition and autonomy of the elderly, researchers have expanded the range of investigations on the disease, with approaches ranging from changes in habits, such as avoiding excessive alcohol consumption and correcting hearing and vision problems, to new tools for early diagnosis.. A new front for advancing studies was opened by a group from the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in the United States, which mapped the path of a molecule existing in the human gastrointestinal tract capable of generating a neurotoxin that affects the functioning of neurons and contributes to the development of Alzheimer’s. The finding was published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Neurology.

According to the researchers, the molecule is derived from a bacterium leads to the production of a neurotoxin called BF-LPSone of the most potent pro-inflammatory elements derived from known microbes that have already been detected, including by other studies, in the neurons of patients with the disease.

The group was able to point out that BF-LPS leaks from the intestine and accesses the brain through the circulatory system. In the brain, the substance increases inflammation in brain cells, affecting a protein that, when in low amounts, results in atrophy and subsequent death of neurons.

From the results, the scientists reported that changes in diet, such as fiber intake, can help prevent the process. “In other words, diet-based approaches to balancing microorganisms in the microbiome could be an attractive means of modifying the abundance and complexity of enterotoxigenic forms of microbes relevant to Alzheimer’s disease.” study authors.

They further concluded that understanding this interaction can help establish diagnostic strategies and therapies not only for Alzheimer’s, but for other progressive neurodegenerative diseases.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), women over 50 should consume 25 grams of fiber per day. For men, the recommended amount is 38 grams. From the age of 50, the daily intake should be 21 and 30 grams, respectively.