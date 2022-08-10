The young woman who turns her neck ‘in reverse’ and became a fever on TikTok

Julia Barini, 23, is a dance teacher, digital influencer and physical education student, but she was known, in fact, for an unusual skill: contorting her neck to the point where it looks like it’s backwards, which made her famous in the world. TikTok.

She says she’s been doing the movement since she was a child and that she doesn’t feel pain doing it – but she urges caution not to try the movement without proper care.

In 2020, with the pandemic, the young woman had to adapt: ​​she stopped teaching at the college where she studied and ran out of dance students. As she had to go back to live with her parents in Vidal Ramos (SC), decided to create content on the internet to pass the time. “The extension project grant that we physical education students got to teach university classes to people in the community ended during the quarantine and I needed to do something”, she says.

And did. She started posting videos on TikTok dancing in an elaborate fashion. Until she wanted to cover the humor niche and decided to create content by turning her neck back.

The unusual skill caught the attention of national and international celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Tirulipa, Kondzilla, João Luiz, former BBB, and several famous pages – who have already republished their contents.

The oldest of them showing their contortionism, one of the most famous and republished, was created in May 2021 and has, to date, more than 45.5 million views and about 3.3 million likes.

In total, Barini has more than 5 million followers on TikTok. She also imitates animals, such as a dolphin, can turn her fist 360º and dance while putting her neck back, which arouses curiosity and many questions: “Where did you learn this?”.

About flexibility, people joke: “A whole new meaning for ‘back care’ and ‘I’m going to have nightmares at night for sure”.

The dance teacher says that some followers got in touch with her, pointing out the possibility of her having hypermobility, which was never diagnosed. According to Julia, dancing helps her to improve her body movement.

Today, the influencer lives with her sister, in Florianópolis, and says she likes to watch series, play the guitar and sing in her spare time. But most of her day is spent teaching dance classes to children, creating and editing her content on her cell phone. On the street, she has been recognized several times and has even had to enter a children’s school to show her neck turning backwards.

I’m surprised by people’s reactions to this day. As far as I know, almost no one can imitate me.

She emphasizes the importance of stretching and not going beyond limits, although she has been doing the movement with ease since she was a child and those who know her already think it’s “normal”.