They are willing to pay PIS/PASEP until December

If you are entitled to pay PIS Pasep, you should know that it has been late since last year. This is because, in 2021, the allowance should have been paid in reference to 2020, but the payment ended up being transferred to 2022, starting on February 8 of this year. With all this, the procedure ended up delaying the transfers of PIS Pasep. And now, many people are in doubt about when they will receive the values ​​for 2021. So, to learn more, check below.

Salary bonus: will the government pay PIS/PASEP until December?

Thus, regarding the payment of the 2021 PIS Pasep this year, a legislative suggestion is ready for an open vote to the public. In the vote, the idea is to decide on the advance payment of the 2021 salary bonus. Currently, the text is pending in the Federal Senate, and can be voted on by anyone over 12 years old.

As usual, for the suggestion to go ahead, it takes at least 20,000 votes in favor over a period of 4 months. You can defend the suggestion online, either by some entities, programs or by registered citizens. Just access the e-Citizenship portal.

Finally, the deadline to support the PIS/PASEP base year 2021 payment proposal is September 14. As we explained, to vote, you must be over 12 years old. In addition, to be entitled to the salary bonus, the citizen must be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years, and receive an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages.

If in doubt, make an inquiry through the Digital Work Card app (available for Android and iOS).

