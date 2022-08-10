Thiaguinho celebrates 20 years of career with a special on Globo this Wednesday | TV and Series

Thiaguinho’s career in music will be revisited in “Som Brasil presents: Meu Nome é Thiago André” this Wednesday (10). The special will be shown after the soap opera “Pantanal”.

The singer from Presidente Prudente, in the interior of São Paulo, celebrates 20 years of career this year, since it was in 2002 that he appeared in the reality show “Fama”.

In the special, Thiaguinho will be interviewed by Pedro Bial, in addition to singing some of his greatest hits such as “Caraca, Muleke”, “Falta Você” and “Ousadia e Alegria”.

“Being able to have a special on TV Globo, where it all started, 20 years later, is an accomplishment. I always wanted to be a musician, I never had any other focus. I wanted one day to record a CD, go on TV shows, go on the radio”, says the singer.

“Today, after so many albums and achievements, I feel a joy that is difficult to describe.”

Parents Glória Maria Barbosa and João Barbosa also give testimonies about their son’s trajectory.

The period at Exaltasamba is celebrated with the participation of Péricles, who sings with his ex-bandmate “Jogo da Sedutor/Livre Pra Voar” and “Tá Vendo Quem Lua”.

The program in honor of Thiaguinho marks the return of “Som Brasil”, now in a new format and produced by the team of the program “Conversa com Bial”.

Created in 1981, “Som Brasil” paid tribute to great names such as Tom Jobim, Vinícius de Moraes, and Ivan Lins. The idea is to continue with conversations and the rescue of unpublished stories in the next editions.

“I am very happy that ‘Conversa’ has become this center; this nucleus; this boiling point for this type of production in the different windows of Globo. The program has completed 1,000 editions, and we are proud of everything we are doing”, comments Pedro Bial.

“And this came a lot from our other productions, such as the specials with Arnaldo Antunes, Erasmo Carlos, Chitãozinho & Xororó, and others”, he adds.