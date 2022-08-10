Thiaguinho is honored at ‘Som Brasil’ and declares about his career: ’20 years of a dream that I live awake’ | TV & Famous

Thiaguinho completes 20 years of career in 2022 and the celebration couldn’t be different: he once again leaves his name marked in the history of Brazilian music. The singer was invited to celebrate the two decades since the return of “ Brazil Sound ” to Globo. The program created in 1981 is a milestone in television musicals and has already paid tribute to Tom Jobim, Vinícius de Moraes, Ivan Lins and Djavan. Now, it will honor other artists and TH will be the first. “ Brazil Sound ” it presents: “ My name is Thiago André ” commanded by Pedro Bial this Wednesday, 10/8.

“Wow, it’s an honor beyond measure for me to be able to sing and have my story told on ‘Som Brasil’. Very grateful to TV Globo for this tribute. There’s no better way to celebrate 20 years of career than to be on the air, connecting with all Brazilians and making music.”

The boy from Presidente Prudente, in the interior of São Paulo, but was raised in Mato Grosso do Sul, who sang in the church choir and at age 19 was discovered in the “Fame“, in 2002, today, he is a reference in the pagode and has a consolidated trajectory in the music scene. He was part of Exaltasamba from 2003 to 2012 and recorded 10 albums with the group. In his solo career, there are already 11 albums with thousands of copies sold, which earned him Gold and Platinum records and a series of awards such as the Multishow and the National Music Awards, as well as a Latin Grammy nomination.

“To tell you the truth, 20 years of career, for me, are 20 years of a dream that I live awake. Making music and being able to exchange energy throughout Brazil at shows with thousands of people who enjoy my work is the most beautiful than I could imagine”, he said, who completed explaining he had no idea how much he would achieve when he entered “Fame”:

“I had no idea, of course. All this is of a very large magnitude. I dreamed of making a living from music, but reality is better than imagined [risos].”

He won Brazil, but he doesn’t forget his origins and the obstacles he has overcome over the course of 20 years. Getting here was not easy and the first fee received through his work in music was spent thinking about his great passion.

“We go through each one, see? But, as I said, I love art, music, there’s no way I could have another life. So that’s what I was born to do and what makes me feel good. It’s going to sound corny…, but I bought a stereo! Can you believe it? With the hard-earned money I earned I managed to buy one that had two speakers, the big ones and that came with a CD player! Twenty years ago! It was a great luxury and he guaranteed my joy and the sound in the heights back home [risos].”

Grateful to be surrounded by a team that believes in his determination and talent, Thiaguinho does not hide his smile when he sees what he has built from the outside: “I am very proud and very happy to have so many people by my side and sharing this story with me. My team, my power band, my fans… This career is ours and it’s beautiful to see.”

“I really hope to be on a stage singing and releasing new projects. It’s what makes me feel good and what I need to live”, he said about imagining himself five years from now.

Mom and TH on stage together

In the special, Thiaguinho and his mother, Glória Maria, sing together for the first time on TV, and present “Fascination”, accompanied only by piano. The singer’s parents have always supported their son in achieving his goals. Glória has always had music around her life. Thiaguinho accompanied his mother in the rehearsals of the church songs, of a group that she led, and that sang during the masses. João Barbosa, the father, was no different: he became a radio announcer.

“My parents always showed me a successful path, regardless of what I would choose for my life, and I grew up seeing them all the time outside the house, looking for a better and dignified life for me and my sister, and that served a lot of inspiration. Whenever my father got involved in something, it was delivered in a way. Every place I went he was the leader, and that made me grow up with this strong reference at home, it’s my inspiration to never give up”, reveals Thiaguinho.

Another guest on “Som Brasil” is Pericleswith whom he shared the vocals of Exaltasamba and became a great friend.

“They chose me to be part of Exaltasamba, and they made me very honored, very happy. I took a singing and acting class and I paid a lot of attention to him, in the way he greeted people at shows, behaved on stage. reference for the artist I am today, even my father thanked him for being this representative in my career. Our harmony only increases with time. We left the group in 2012, and ten years later, we are even closer friends.”

Don’t miss “Som Brasil” this Wednesday, the 10th!