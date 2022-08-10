Three Corinthians squad leaders are dissatisfied with Vitor Pereira; technician can fall from the command of Timão

Eliminated from Libertadores, to Flamengo, after losing both games against the carioca giant, Vitor Pereira has big problems at Corinthians. Hired at the beginning of the season, surrounded by expectations, the coach may have his days numbered within the club, since three leaders of Timão’s squad are not satisfied with their work.

This Tuesday (9), at Maracanã, Flamengo and Corinthians dueled again. Timão arrived at the confrontation with the mission of reversing a score of two goals. Already, for Fla, a simple draw or even a defeat, by one goal, was enough to go to the semis.

In the confrontation, another victory for Fla, by 1 to 0, with a goal by Pedro, after a beautiful pass by Arrascaeta. Fla arrives, again, in the semis and is favorite to go to the final. Vitor Pereira, in turn, sees his morale plummet at Timão, with three names in the squad dissatisfied with the coach.

Corinthians leaders are dissatisfied with Vitor Pereira

Striker Willian is not the only name in the Timão squad who is dissatisfied with the Portuguese’s work. While the striker says goodbye to Brazilian football, to live, again, a challenge in the Premier League, two other names are played on the web: Renato Augusto and Fagnertwo great holders of the Portuguese team, but who, according to sources, would be dissatisfied with the guy’s work.

“It’s not just Willian, other cast leaders are uncomfortable with Vitor Pereira. It’s not about the work itself, it’s about the relationship. The interview he gave after the game in Goiânia saying that the team could have lost because it had a full belly did not go down well. The leaders didn’t like it. For the leaders, he plays for the crowd, pointing the finger at the players. Internally, in a chat with the players, he says: ‘I try to defend you there, but I need you to work and win here’. That didn’t go down well. It bothered Willian, Fagner and Renato Augusto. Vitor’s speeches did not make the environment light. Willian is annoyed with Vitor Pereira”reveals ESPN’s Pedro Ivo.

Behind the scenes, there is no information about Vitor Pereira’s resignation from the command, but things could get worse as the season goes on.