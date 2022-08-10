Three people injured after electrical short at Google

After some users on social networks reported the fall of Google, on Monday night (8), American newspapers reported that the worldwide problem occurred as a result of an explosion in a company’s data center in Council Bluffs, in the state. from Iowa.

However, Google contacted the report on Tuesday (9) and detailed that the electrical short was not related to the system failure.

According to the company, three people were injured during the incident in the building of the most used search engine in the world. The company also said that the case will be investigated.

The US network 6 News said it had received from a Google spokesperson the information that the accident happened when the injured were “accessing an electrical box”.

The injured, who would have suffered burns, were taken to a local hospital.

Off air

The website DownDetector points out that users reported Google crashing around 10:30 pm Brazilian time, and when trying to access the page, the window with the error 502 was shown.

Despite this, so far, the platform has not yet issued any official position on what happened.

In a statement, Google said it was aware of “a software update issue that affected Search and Google Maps for a short period.” “We worked quickly to resolve the issue and our services are up and running again.”

Updated at 2:37 pm