Tiberio prohibits Muda from seeing Alcides in the Pantanal

The desire for revenge remained intact in the mind of seedling (Bella Campos) for years, but now she is heading towards a different life, with no great pretensions to resolve the personal conflicts that were left in the air in the past. In the next chapters of wetland, Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will try to convince the young woman to help him in the violent plan against Tenório (Murilo Benício), but Tiberius (Guito) will act quickly to forbid his wife from allying with the villain’s former employee.

Far from being motivated by jealousy, Tibério decides to remove Muda from Alcides for the greater good, after all, José Leôncio’s right-hand man (Marcos Palmeira) is fully aware that a high proportion of revenge against Tenório can provoke fatal reprisals, and of course that he doesn’t want anything bad at all for his beloved.

Tenório will find it difficult to face his enemies in the soap opera Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo
The problem is that Muda begins to rescue her dark desires, supported by the strong team of victims, including Juma (Alanis Guillen), who lost her entire family due to the wars generated directly by the cowardly actions of Tenório, an unscrupulous squatter with no remorse kept in the chest.

Tibério’s work will be arduous, but he will manage to create a middle ground to avoid a catastrophe, especially because Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) also decides to ally herself with Alcides’ vengeful project, creating a complicated situation on José Leôncio’s farm and putting practically all the house’s guests in danger.

