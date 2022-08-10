Tigres takes action and ‘indicates’ Soteldo’s hit with Brazilian giant

Mexican club is already preparing to lose the athlete

After half a season, Soteldo is leaving Tigres. That’s because, as reported by the Mexican press, the club would be dissatisfied with the player’s off-field, who also showed signs of being unhappy in the team.

Soteldo arrived at Tigres at the beginning of the year, after also not performing as expected in Major League Soccer, where he played for Toronto. For the Mexico club, so far, there are only two participations in goals in the 19 games in which he played.

In view of this, in recent days, a lot has been said about a possible return of the athlete to Brazil, where he would have advanced negotiations to strengthen Santos, a team where he shone between the years 2019 to 2021.

Tigres is already looking for a new foreigner to replace Soteldo

And, by all indications, Soteldo’s return to Peixe should really happen. That’s because, in addition to the information that ‘craves’ advanced negotiations between Soteldo and Santos, there are also conversations that Tigres is already looking for a new foreigner to fill the Venezuelan’s vacancy.

According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merlogives TyC Sports, the Mexican club is negotiating the hiring of defender Samir Caetano, who currently plays for Watford, in England. The negotiation means that Tigres is already prepared to lose Soteldo, who tends to be made official by Peixe in the coming days.

