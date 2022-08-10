Tilt Lab Day elects the best headphones this Tuesday 9 at 4 pm

tilt It will be a great help to anyone who is thinking about buying a headset. This Tuesday (9), at 4 pm, the fourth edition of the Tilt Lab Day, an event that evaluates the best technology products on the market. It will be broadcast live on the UOL YouTube channel. You can also watch it in the video at the top of the page.

Nine judges rated 16 headphones in four categories: headphones for gym, games, music and day-to-day. The great champion in each dispute will be announced live by the presenter and journalist Zé Luiz, with the presence of guests.

To arrive at the final result, the jury gave marks from 0 to 10 for each model in four questions: sound quality; ergonomics and design; usability; and system (which encompasses features such as bluetooth and battery quality).

Check out the reviewed headphones:

Academy

JBL Endurance Race TWS

Price: BRL 507.55

Motorola VerveLoop2+

Price: BRL 215.99

Philips Sport BT TAA3206BK/00

Price: BRL 203.11

Edifier W280NB

gamer

Logitech G733

Price: BRL 1,399

Corsair Void Elite Stereo

Price: BRL 598

Warrior Rama PH219

Price: BRL 71.16

HyperX Cloud Alpha S

Price: BRL 549.90

Song

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless

Price: BRL 2,882.66

beats studio 3

Price: BRL 2,299.99

Edifier STAX SPIRIT S3

LG TONE Free FP9

day by day

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd generation)

Price: BRL 749

Pulse Drop PH345

Price: BRL 160.90

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Price: BRL 409

Philco Air Beats

Price: BRL 288.30

