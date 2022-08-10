Tilt Lab Day elects the best headphones this Tuesday 9 at 4 pm

tilt It will be a great help to anyone who is thinking about buying a headset. This Tuesday (9), at 4 pm, the fourth edition of the Tilt Lab Day, an event that evaluates the best technology products on the market. It will be broadcast live on the UOL YouTube channel. You can also watch it in the video at the top of the page.

Nine judges rated 16 headphones in four categories: headphones for gym, games, music and day-to-day. The great champion in each dispute will be announced live by the presenter and journalist Zé Luiz, with the presence of guests.

To arrive at the final result, the jury gave marks from 0 to 10 for each model in four questions: sound quality; ergonomics and design; usability; and system (which encompasses features such as bluetooth and battery quality).

Check out the reviewed headphones:

Academy

JBL Endurance Race TWS

JBL Endurance Race TWS headphones - Disclosure/JBL - Disclosure/JBL
Image: Publicity/JBL

Price: BRL 507.55

Motorola VerveLoop2+

Motorola VerveLoop2+ Earphone - Press Release/Motorola - Press Release/Motorola
Image: Publicity/Motorola

Price: BRL 215.99

Philips Sport BT TAA3206BK/00

Philips Sport BT Headphone TAA3206BK/00 - Disclosure/Philips - Disclosure/Philips
Image: Publicity/Philips

Price: BRL 203.11

Edifier W280NB

Edifier W280NB Headphones - Publicity/Edifier - Publicity/Edifier
Image: Publicity/Edifier

gamer

Logitech G733

Logitech G733 Headset - Disclosure/Logitech - Disclosure/Logitech
Image: Disclosure/Logitech

Price: BRL 1,399

Corsair Void Elite Stereo

Corsair Void Elite Stereo Headphones - Disclosure/Corsair - Disclosure/Corsair
Image: Publicity/Corsair

Price: BRL 598

Warrior Rama PH219

Warrior Rama PH219 headphones - Disclosure/Multilaser - Disclosure/Multilaser
Image: Publicity/Multilaser

Price: BRL 71.16

HyperX Cloud Alpha S

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headphones - Disclosure/HyperX - Disclosure/HyperX
Image: Publicity/HyperX

Price: BRL 549.90

Song

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Headphones - Disclosure/Sennheiser - Disclosure/Sennheiser
Image: Publicity/Sennheiser

Price: BRL 2,882.66

beats studio 3

Beats Studio 3 headphones - Disclosure/Beats - Disclosure/Beats
Image: Publicity/Beats

Price: BRL 2,299.99

Edifier STAX SPIRIT S3

Edifier STAX SPIRIT S3 headphones - Publicity/Edifier - Publicity/Edifier
Image: Publicity/Edifier

LG TONE Free FP9

LG TONE Free FP9 headphones - Disclosure/LG - Disclosure/LG
Image: Disclosure/LG

day by day

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd generation)

Amazon Echo Buds Headset (2nd generation) - Disclosure/Amazon - Disclosure/Amazon
Image: Publicity/Amazon

Price: BRL 749

Pulse Drop PH345

Pulse Drop PH345 headphones - Disclosure/Multilaser - Disclosure/Multilaser
Image: Publicity/Multilaser

Price: BRL 160.90

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 headphones - Disclosure/Samsung - Disclosure/Samsung
Image: Disclosure/Samsung

Price: BRL 409

Philco Air Beats

Philco Air Beats Headphones - Disclosure/Philco - Disclosure/Philco
Image: Publicity/Philco

Price: BRL 288.30

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.

