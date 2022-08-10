Tilt Lab Day elects the best headphones this Tuesday 9 at 4 pm

tilt It will be a great help to anyone who is thinking about buying a headset. This Tuesday (9), at 4 pm, the fourth edition of the Tilt Lab Day, an event that evaluates the best technology products on the market. It will be broadcast live on the UOL YouTube channel. You can also watch it in the video at the top of the page.
Nine judges rated 16 headphones in four categories: headphones for gym, games, music and day-to-day. The great champion in each dispute will be announced live by the presenter and journalist Zé Luiz, with the presence of guests.
To arrive at the final result, the jury gave marks from 0 to 10 for each model in four questions: sound quality; ergonomics and design; usability; and system (which encompasses features such as bluetooth and battery quality).
Check out the reviewed headphones:
Academy
JBL Endurance Race TWS
Price: BRL 507.55
Motorola VerveLoop2+
Price: BRL 215.99
Philips Sport BT TAA3206BK/00
Price: BRL 203.11
Edifier W280NB
gamer
Logitech G733
Price: BRL 1,399
Corsair Void Elite Stereo
Price: BRL 598
Warrior Rama PH219
Price: BRL 71.16
HyperX Cloud Alpha S
Price: BRL 549.90
Song
Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless
Price: BRL 2,882.66
beats studio 3
Price: BRL 2,299.99
Edifier STAX SPIRIT S3
LG TONE Free FP9
day by day
Amazon Echo Buds (2nd generation)
Price: BRL 749
Pulse Drop PH345
Price: BRL 160.90
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
Price: BRL 409
Philco Air Beats
Price: BRL 288.30
UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.