Tocantins has 13 monkeypox cases being investigated in seven cities | Tocantins

The Secretary of State for Health (SES) reported this Tuesday (9) that there are 13 suspected cases of monkeypox being investigated in Tocantins . Only one person had a confirmed diagnosis so far in the state and the patient has already been discharged. Residents under suspicion are divided into seven municipalities (see list below).

A weekly newsletter about the disease will be released by the SES. “Monkeypox is a benign disease, with symptomatic treatment and that rarely leads to death. Patients under investigation follow the protocols established by the Ministry of Health and are monitored by the aforementioned municipalities”, said Perciliana Bezerra, Superintendent of Health Surveillance at SES.

The only confirmed case in Tocantins was diagnosed in the last week of July. The patient was a 32-year-old man, resident of Nazaré, in the region of Bico do Papagaio. He completed isolation and was discharged after tests confirmed he was cured of the virus.

Suspected cases are divided as follows:

Palms (4)

Lagoon of Confusion (1)

Araguaína (1)

Tocantins Hills (2)

National Port (2)

Formoso do Araguaia (1)

Gurupi (2)

According to the SES, samples from the investigated patients were sent for analysis at Fundação Ezequiel Dias (FUNED), in Belo Horizonte (MG). The deadline for delivery of results is up to 15 days.

A bulletin on cases of the disease will be released every week, on Monday, to keep the population updated. The data can be checked here.

“The population should pay attention to the symptoms and look for the Basic Health Unit of their reference”, oriented the superintendent.

The contingency plan for the Monkeypox virus was released this Monday (1st) by the State Department of Health (SES). It was defined that the services should start in the municipal health network. Depending on the severity, patients will be referred to state hospitals.

See the contingency plan.

The first case of the disease in Tocantins was confirmed on July 25th. The patient was a 32-year-old man, resident of Nazaré, with a travel history to the state of São Paulo. He presented the symptoms, fulfilled isolation and was discharged on July 26, after redoing tests and no longer identifying the virus in his body.

The contingency plan for the virus defined hospitals that will be reference for mild, moderate and severe cases.

With the suspicion of the disease, patients should first seek primary care, which are the municipal health posts and Emergency Care Units (UPA). Depending on the severity, they will be sent to state hospitals.

Municipalities must also prepare contingency plans. The first city to disclose the measures for care was Araguaína, which defined the Palmeiras do Norte Unit, to be a reference for the care of cases.

If the patient does not need hospitalization and is suspected of having the disease, he/she must immediately complete 21 days of isolation. He will undergo tests for confirmation and isolation can only end after the complete disappearance of the lesions. The patient should be monitored for signs and symptoms, and should be referred for specialized care in case of complications.

People who have had contact with suspected or confirmed patients should undergo follow-up, but there is no need to isolate asymptomatic contacts.

Among the types of complications for hospitalization are:

secondary infections;

permanent skin lesions;

fluid loss by exudation;

painful mucosal lesions;

odynophagia (pain when swallowing);

dysphagia (difficulty swallowing);

rectal bleeding;

anal pain;

reduced visual acuity and other eye problems

bronchopneumonia;

respiratory failure.

Care against Monkeypox

The state contingency plan still warns everyone about monkeypox prevention and caution when dealing with suspected patients.

As the form of transmission is through contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions of infected people, recently contaminated objects or body fluids, the orientation is for the use of protective equipment and hygiene. In addition, maintaining distance can also prevent contact with droplets from infected people.

In health facilities, workers must establish a physical barrier, cover any skin lesions, properly sanitize their hands with soap and water or alcohol gel, and wear a mask. It is also necessary to use a mask, glasses, gloves and apron, in addition to hand hygiene regularly.

The notifications of suspected cases must go through the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipality and the State, which will pass to Organs federal agencies.