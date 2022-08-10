Tower of Fantasy generates discussions and memes on the networks; see reactions

Tower of Fantasya new MMORPG from Level Infinite that promises to rival Genshin Impactofficially arrives on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) and Android and iOS devices this coming Thursday (11), but it’s already giving something to talk about on the social networks.

on the one hand, several users are accusing the release of plagiarism not only in comparison with Genshin Impactbut also for supposedly replicating content from Honkai Impactalso from HoYoverse, and even Rainbow Six: Siegefrom Ubisoft.

On the other hand, there are users defending Tower of Fantasy and pointing out that the Genshin Impact does not escape accusations of plagiarism, citing his strong inspirations in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and even moves that can be seen in games like Devil May Cry 5 and NieR: Automata.

In turn, users who are in the crossfire are laughing at the whole situation, especially when it comes to the server names that were chosen for South America. Level Infinite even promoted a community campaign to decide the names, and this ended up giving rise to servers like “PauBrazil”, “Curupira” and even “Vasco”.

Players are also rooting for the release of Tower of Fantasywhich includes generous rewards such as a five-star character of choice, grab HoYoverse’s attention to the point of improving the giveaways and events of Genshin Impact. In September of last year, it is worth remembering that there was a lot of anger and disappointment around his first birthday.

The fact is that Tower of Fantasy is already pre-loaded and over four million users have already pre-registered to receive exclusive rewards when the servers open. Check out, in the following lines, some of the main reactions from users on Twitter, including comparisons and memes:

I’M NOT TANKING THE NAME OF THE TOWER OF FANTASY SERVERS LOL pic.twitter.com/4jn34AbjkV — respect trans people or die (@Razzuh1) August 8, 2022

I HOPE FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART THAT TOWER OF FANTASY IS A FUCKING SUCCESS TO BEAT FACE WITH GENSHIN AND THAT CRAZY COMPANY STARTS TO IMPROVE THE GAME!!! BEST AND MINIMUM ENDGAME AND REWARDS — ???????? ?? – ???????? (42/200) GIVEAWAY IN ?? (@amatterasoo) August 3, 2022

“it doesn’t do the same, if not the professor will understand” pic.twitter.com/9r3xLMCqSY — Patricinho (@Patricinho_s) August 9, 2022

I refuse to play Tower of Fantasy.

Taking this content to those who accompany me, hurts my principles. A company (Perfect World) that has no soul, that only thinks about extracting all its money by plagiarizing work of several artists. It’s disgusting. + pic.twitter.com/RNrWlX60XQ — Richellyna (@Richellyna1) August 8, 2022

Fandom of genshin fighting with fandom of tower of fantasy, in the end everyone is a bitch from a rich company… Including me… ??? — MainVergil.exe (@HayroTakagado) August 9, 2022

Me going to play Tower of Fantasy even with all the controversy that was involved pic.twitter.com/RVJP9rEe7m — ???????????? (@ilyumit) August 9, 2022

TOWER OF FANTASY GIVING A SSR SELECTOR TICKET AS A LAUNCH EVENT REGARDLESS OF WHEN YOU CREATE THE ACCOUNT THE PUNCH AT MIHOYO WAS NOT EVEN ON THE ANNIVERSARY pic.twitter.com/YsSxbJKJ9x — Mah ?? (@i4linye) August 4, 2022