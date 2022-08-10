Toyota launches new Yaris as “mini Corolla” with sporty style

The new Toyota Yaris Ativ in its fourth generation was presented in Thailand. As a smaller brother of the Corolla, its front end features a large opening in the front of its bumper, with its aggressively designed headlamps being joined by design elements. Sophisticated, the model also received 16-inch wheels, with its rear featuring angular taillights and an aerodynamic silhouette, referring to sportiness.

The new Toyota Yaris Ativ also has sporty add-ons in the optional Presto package, with bumper extenders and side sill.

Image: Disclosure

Unlike the Yaris hatch, the Yaris Ativ is based on Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) instead of TNGA-B. This makes the model larger, at 4,425mm long, 1,740mm wide, 1,480mm tall and with a 2,620mm wheelbase – 70mm longer than the previous generation.

Its engine is the Dual VVT-iE four-cylinder and 1.2 liter aspirated, which generates 94 hp and 11.2 kgfm. It is coupled in all versions to a CVT transmission, which sends power to the front axle. There are three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Image: Disclosure

Inside, it has a modern design with premium-looking materials and upholstery like red faux leather. There’s a 9-inch infotainment screen, with a 7-inch panel behind a new steering wheel with integrated buttons.

The Toyota Yaris Ativ is now available in Thailand, and its prices range from R$76,000 to R$102,000.

