Trainer who worked with Globo stars is tried for sexual crime – 08/09/2022

Casting coach Sergio Penna — former Globo contractor and who has worked with the station’s main actors, such as Rodrigo Santoro, Juliana Paes and Deborah Secco — will be tried this Tuesday (9) for sexual harassment against students of courses that he ministered between 2013 and 2019.

In January, the Public Ministry filed four complaints against Penna for the crime of rape through fraud. According to the agency, Sergio Penna took advantage of his fame and position of authority to abuse victims. According to the indictment, he would have placed the hands of at least two women on his genitals and squeezed the buttocks of two others, in addition to having tried to kiss some students.

At today’s hearing, which takes place from 3 pm in Rio de Janeiro, 11 women will be heard, all former students of Penna who report having suffered sexual violence during the workshops and in the get-togethers he organized with the classes.

According to lawyer Luciana Terra, at least 40 women have already denounced Sergio Penna across the country — in addition to the process in Rio de Janeiro, he is also investigated in São Paulo and Brasília. Some of them were minors at the time of the events.

“He’s a serial harasser. He has a modus operandi of organizing workshops for young actresses, many of them minors, aiming for an artistic career, vulnerable, who didn’t recognize any of that as harassment. During classes, he passed hands, made invitations, grabbed, and they were afraid to report”, said the lawyer to universe.

Also according to the Public Ministry’s complaint, the casting coach took advantage of the students’ mental confusion, since “the women were in doubt whether that excessive form was his way of being and, therefore, there was no malice in the attitude, or if it was a form of sexual abuse. Thus, on several occasions, lewd acts were seen as actions performed ‘unintentionally’ or without a sexual nature, with the individual managing to satisfy his own lust through the fraudulent means employed”.

Ramayana Regis, Júlia Corrêa and Clara Ferrari are some of the women who denounce Sérgio Penna Image: Eduardo Anizelli/Folhapress

“He is a threat to young actresses”

On the eve of the hearing, universe spoke by phone with two of the victims: actresses Ramayana Régis and Julia Corrêa – the first to denounce Penna’s abuse on social media, in December 2020.

There was an atmosphere of tension, of expectation to “put an end to this story, end this cycle”, in Julia’s words.

“This is a very painful story and at various times we are silenced, especially denouncing an influential person. But I would like him to be stopped, forced out of the job market, because he is a threat to any young actress”, says Ramayana.

Although the 11 women who will be heard at the hearing claim to have been victims of Sergio Penna, only four of them, who report facts that happened after 2018, when the sexual harassment law was enacted, will be heard as victims. The others, with histories of harassment prior to 2018, will testify as witnesses.

Sexual harassment is the practice of a lewd act in the presence of someone, without that person having given consent. The penalty for this crime is from one to five years in prison.

“Shock State”

Both Julia and Ramayana had just arrived in Rio de Janeiro, in their early 20s, to pursue acting, but the two ended up backing out of plans after what they say they went through with Penna.

“I was building my first projects, opening interesting paths, but because of what happened, all doors closed”, recalls Ramayana. “It was a situation where it was just me and him and any way I tried to get out of there would be unfavorable for me. Any attempt to impose myself could put my career in jeopardy. If I told, who would believe me? “

“I spent a few weeks in a state of shock, not knowing what to do. I cried every night, it consumed me. There came a moment when I said, ‘I don’t want anything to do with art anymore.’ I couldn’t hear about acting. , theater. She had given up her acting career altogether.”

Ramayana spent almost three years away from the theater. Today, at 33, she performs with the company Nós do Morro and also works as a music producer.

Julia Correia, the first to denounce Sergio Penna in 2020, worked with him for just over a year, as an assistant in some of his workshops. Not only does she claim to have been a victim of sexual violence, she also claims to have witnessed the same thing happening to other young actresses.

“He said that we had to let this touch happen, that we had to be very free. I saw a lot. I peck, slap the ass. And we felt guilty if we didn’t see it naturally. , and he took advantage of that. I also saw girls with their hands on his genitals and I didn’t know to what extent that was consented or not.”

She says that, little by little, she began to understand what was happening. “But it’s very difficult to make a complaint like that. I knew I was putting my career at risk and I decided to give up anyway. It didn’t make sense to live in an environment where psychological and sexual abuse is so frequent.”

At the time, she was 23 years old. Today, at 29, she works in marketing. “It’s difficult, because I dedicated myself to the performing arts for years, but today I resist going back to the theater even to see a play.”

Other side

wanted by universe, the Francisco Neto law firm, which is defending Sergio Penna, did not respond to interview requests by email until the publication of this report. The space remains open.