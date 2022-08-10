Truck driver assistance: did you not receive the first two installments of the benefit? See how to make the self-declaration | Economy

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, 190,861 truck drivers were received in this first stage, totaling approximately R$381.8 million in resources.

The so-called Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Carriers (BEm Caminhoneiro) is being paid to autonomous cargo carriers to offset the effects of the increase in fuel prices. A total of six installments of R$ 1,000 are planned until December.

At this stage, carriers who, in addition to being active on the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C), of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) on May 31, 2022, had transport operations received the benefit. registered with ANTT in 2022.

However, the other truck drivers, also active in the RNTR-C, but without operations registered this year, must perform the Self-Declaration of the TAC Registration Term, on the Emprega Brasil Portal or in the Digital Work Card application, specifically for the purpose of receiving the benefit. , in order to ensure that they are able to carry out transport operations.

How to get a work permit?

The period for truck drivers to make this self-declaration begins at Monday (15) and runs until August 29with the payment of the first and second installments scheduled for September 6th.

Cargo carriers who meet the requirements after this period will only be entitled to receive the benefit from installment three onwards (payment of retroactive period is not possible).

Truckers Benefit installments Deadline for sending data to ANTT or self-declaration Payday 1st and 2nd July, 22 august 9 1st and 2nd* August 15th to 29th september 6th 3rd September 11th September 24 4th october 9 October, 22 5th November 13 November 26th 6th december 4th December 17th

are entitled to the benefit autonomous cargo carriers with the registration status “Active” in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C).

Professionals must have the Valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF .

. The monthly payment of the benefit in the amount of R$ 1 thousand will be made regardless of the number of vehicles they own.

The professionals will not need to present proof of purchase of diesel oil to be entitled to the value.

Anyone with a registration status “pending” or “suspended” may regularize the registration at the National Land Transport Agency and qualify to be entitled to the aid.

The first two installments, referring to the months of July and August, were paid on Tuesday (9). The payment of the other four installments of the aid will be made until December, which is when the benefit ends.

The aid will be paid through digital social savings, whose deposit is operated by Caixa Econômica Federal, through the Caixa Tem app.

Digital social savings have been in effect in the country since the payment of Emergency Aid – learn how to access Caixa Tem.

Amounts not moved within 90 days from the deposit date will be returned to the Federal Government.

Where does the money for the payment come from?

The benefit for truck drivers is part of the pre-election social package created by the so-called PEC Kamikaze, enacted by Congress on July 14th. Among other points, the constitutional amendment increased the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, expanded the gas voucher and created an aid for taxi drivers. The total cost of the pre-election package amounts to R$ 41.2 billion. In the case of truck drivers, the total amount released is R$ 5.4 billion.

How do I know if I’m eligible to receive it?

To consult the situation in the RNTRC, simply consult the ANTT website, at this link. The search can be done using information about the carrier, the location or the vehicle.

Carriers registered with the RNTRC can also update their registration data, such as address, contacts, links or specific information according to the category.

Requests to change registration data must be made through the RNTR-C Digital or in person, at service points accredited by ANTT (click here to consult).

Information on the results of processing and payments made can be consulted on the website https://www.gov.br/trabalho-e-previdencia/pt-br/assuntos/beneficiocaminhoneiro.

In what situations will the benefit not be paid to drivers?

The BEM Trucker will not be paid in the following situations:

if the truck driver has the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) pending regularization with the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, in a suspended, cancelled, void, or deceased holder status;

in case the truck driver has his CPF linked to the granting of a pension for death of any nature or the reclusion allowance; or

if the truck driver has a permanent incapacity to work benefit;

beneficiary with death certificate in the Death Control System, or in the National Civil Registry Information System;

the benefit will not be paid cumulatively with the taxi driver assistance.

Is MEI Truck Driver included?

Yup. The MEI Truck Driver category may, as an autonomous cargo carrier registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C), receive the benefit.

The MEI Truck Driver category was created in December 2021, placing truck drivers in the list of professions that can formalize themselves as individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and guarantee the social security, social and tax rights of the category.