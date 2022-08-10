Truck Driver Assistance will have a constant selection of beneficiaries

Check out how the selection to receive the Trucker Aid will work and what rules must be followed

About 190,000 truck drivers receive Auxílio Caminhoneiro this Tuesday (9) and whoever is selected will receive it through the digital social savings account in the Caixa Tem app. However, it is worth mentioning that the selection does not guarantee the automatic receipt of the six installments programmed by the government.

Thus, according to official information from the Ministry of Labor, the Dataprev system must constantly update the government verification system in order to find possible flaws in user accounts.

Therefore, in order to remain on the payroll, it is necessary to comply with the rules of permanence in the program.

Who can receive the benefit?

First, the Federal Government decided that in order to be entitled to the benefit of Auxílio Caminhoneiro, it is necessary to be within the ANTT (National Land Transport Agency). Therefore, the profile must have been registered until the last May 31, 2022. That is, if the citizen does not follow these conditions, he will not receive the aid.

In this way, it is possible that some drivers are not sure if they are registered on this list, but it is possible to consult them without having to leave the house. To do so, simply access the website, enter the RNTRC number and CPF to access the information.

It is worth mentioning that the RNTRC is the National Registry of Road Cargo Transport, therefore, it is a mandatory registration within the ANTT. In theory, all self-employed truck drivers working with TAC (Autonomous Cargo Transport) should have an active profile.

In addition to this option, it is possible to check the driver’s registration status by location or by vehicle. But, even if the worker is on the list, it is necessary to wait for the selection process of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Pix Trucker

Pix Trucker will make its debut this August, so check out the schedule:

1st installment: August 9;

2nd installment: August 9;

3rd installment: September 24;

4th installment: October 22;

5th installment: November 26;

6th installment: December 17th.

