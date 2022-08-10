Trucker Aid is already being paid by the Government?

Check when payments start and who will be entitled to the amount

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Will more people start to win the Gas Voucher in August?

As soon as it approved the so-called PEC das Bondades, the government guaranteed the payment of several benefits. One of them is the so-called Auxílio Caminhoneiro, which will pay a total of R$ 1,000 a month until December to help drivers purchase fuel. But a lot of people have doubts about when payments start. And the good news is that they have already started! So, to find out more, check out below.

Truck Driver Assistance: have payments already started?

Thus, according to government information, the benefit began to be paid on Tuesday, August 9. Payments take place until December 31 of this year and are divided into a total of six installments of R$ 1 thousand. As we are already in August, the government will deposit the first two installments at the same time. In other words, truck drivers will receive R$ 2 thousand at once.

The idea of ​​paying the Auxílio Caminhoneiro is to help self-employed cargo carriers to go through the period of high fuel prices. The benefit includes self-employed cargo carriers with a valid CPF and registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers until May 31 of this year. Anyone who signed up after that, doesn’t get paid.

Finally, on August 9, the government made the payments of the first and second installments. The third batch of Auxílio Caminhoneiro will be paid on September 24th. As for the other installments, the government releases payments on October 22, November 26 and December 17.

Does debt over 5 years not need to be paid?

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Aleksandar Malivuk / Shutterstock.com