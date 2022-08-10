TRUCKER ASSISTANCE of BRL 2,000 can be CONSULTED by following this step by step

Caixa Econômica provided consultation with the Trucker Aid, which will be paid from this Friday (9) in the amount of BRL 2,000 reais. The Benefit refers to the PEC das Bondades, adopted by the Federal Government on the eve of the election.

Through the Caixa Tem application, drivers registered in the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) have already managed to confirm whether they have already been included in the new aid and what the value of the installments is.

For make the queryit is necessary to access the Caixa Tem application, select the “statement” option. Those who in turn are entitled to receive the benefitfound in their future releases two installments in the amount of BRL 1,000 eachreferring to the months of July and August of the Truck Driver Assistance.

Limited transfers for the Trucker Aid

O deposit of values occurs automatically in digital social savings, the beneficiary can move the amounts to accounts at other banks or Caixa Econômica Federal itselfpay bills, make purchases, make transfers via Pix or generate a code to make the withdrawal.

At operations may have their values ​​limited. Transfers to other accounts, even if they remain to the user himself, must still limited to the amount of R$ 600 reais per operation.

In the case of operations with the pixthere is the possibility of making the Pix for payment and the Pix for withdrawing the money, which in turn, obliges the citizen to go to a lottery shop, correspondent Caixa Aqui or to an ATM.

Amounts not transferred in the range up to 90 days return to the union’s coffers.

The Trucker Aid not cumulative with Taxi Assistance and a benefit will be paid per CPF, regardless of whether the beneficiary has more than one registered vehicle.

It is estimated that more than 870 thousand registered professionals benefit from the program, which provides for the total payment of six installments by December of this year.

How to download the Caixa Tem app

Download or update the app on your mobile. To do this, just access the Google Play Store or the Apple Store and download the Caixa Tem app;

Access is made with CPF and password; open the app and enter the CPF and create a password;

To generate a password, you will need to follow seven steps. Among the information that must be provided are: CPF, full name, mobile number, zip code, day, month and year of birth and email;

On the next screen, create a password, confirm the password, go to “I am not a robot” and click “Register”;

On your first access, you will receive a code in an SMS message to confirm your identification in the APP;

Correctly enter your phone number to receive the code; then enter it and you will be able to use Caixa Tem services.

How to check the value of the Trucker Aid

Open the Caixa Tem app on your cell phone;

After entering your CPF and password, click on “Extract”;

Select the “Future” option which will show the next deposits;

If you are registered, you will see the installments that will be deposited in the digital savings.

Truck Driver Assistance Calendar