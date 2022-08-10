TSE rejects Queiroga’s request for a statement on polio vaccination that would exalt the fight against Covid

Minister Edson Fachin stated that the keynote of the speech would not be about immunization of infantile paralysis and stressed that the principle of impersonality prevents the personification of the actions of the federal government

Minister Edson Fachin is the current president of the Superior Electoral Court



the president of Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and rapporteur of the case, Minister Edson Fachindenied last Monday, 9, a request made by the Ministry of Communications for the minister Marcelo Queiroga, which heads the Health Ministry, could make a statement on national radio and television on polio immunization. In his decision, the magistrate rejected the request and pointed out that, although Queiroga’s speech contains important statements about vaccination, the keynote of the speech does not revolve around the objective. “Considering that the rest of the demonstration narrates the performance of the Ministry of Healthin the distant and near past, in addition to renewing the intention to speak out on the National Health Day”, says part of the document which the reporting team of Young pan had access. At one point, the speech planned to praise the actions of the federal government in the midst of the new coronavirus crisis: “During the pandemic of Covid-19we have demonstrated our ability to acquire and vaccinate our population in record time”.

“Polio is a very dangerous disease and can result in infantile paralysis. We need to act now to prevent the reintroduction of diseases like polio and rubella, as well as controlling cases of measles and yellow fever. This Sunday, we will launch a major National Vaccination Campaign against poliomyelitis for children up to 5 years old. In addition, we will start the Multi-Vaccination Campaign to Update the Vaccination Record of all children under 15 years of age”, says an excerpt from Queiroga’s speech highlighted by the Electoral Court. Fachin maintains that the Minister of Health’s speech would violate the principle of impersonality, “which disallows the personification of federal public administration programs”, even more so in the period before the elections and, “precisely for this reason, it is reached by the prohibitions of the Electoral Law”. ”.