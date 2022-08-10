Twitter suspends account that used Michelle Bolsonaro’s name

Social network punished profile that does not belong to the first lady for “misleading identity”

Twitter suspended an account with the name of Michelle Bolsonaro for “misleading identity”what could “misleading”. The profile was being associated with the first lady by some opposition politicians this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022).

The suspended account had the username “@MiBolsonaro”.

according to the website WayBack Machinewhich archives web pages, the profile had 73,000 followers as of April 17, 2022.

In the last record available on the site (image below), the user description says that this is not an official account: “Profile dedicated to publicizing the work of the 37th First Lady of Brazil Michelle Bolsonaro. UNOFFICIAL PROFILE”.



Playback/WayBackMachine Profile image on April 17, 2022

On Monday (Aug 8), Michelle Bolsonaro shared on her Instagram profile a video of Lula (PT), in an Umbanda ceremony. She even wrote: “That can right! I don’t talk about God”.

The video shared by Michelle was published by councilor Sonaira Fernandes (Republicans-SP), who said that “Lula has already given up his soul to win this election”. The first lady’s act comes after she was criticized by the opposition for saying that, for too long, the presidency was a place “consecrated to demons”. Earlier, Michelle was also criticized for holding a vigil at the Planalto Palace.

The popcorn bath in an Umbanda celebration is done to protect and eliminate negative energies.

In a note, Lula’s adviser said that the former president respects religions and their freedom of worship and does not antagonize religious manifestations.

Michelle Bolsonaro is an evangelical linked to the Baptist Church. During the launch of the Bolsonaro-Braga Netto ticket, the first lady made a speech in a religious tone and said that the president “is a chosen one of God”. Since 2018, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has been waving to evangelicals, the electoral base that helped him reach the presidency.

Search PowerDate held from July 31 to August 2, 2022, shows that Bolsonaro has 62% of voting intentions among evangelicals in the 1st round. Lula, on the other hand, scores better among Catholics: he has 50% of voting intentions among supporters of this religious segment.

The survey heard 3500 voters, from July 31 to August 2, 2022, in 322 municipalities, in the 27 units of the Federation. The overall margin of error is 2 percentage points, being higher when a subgroup of the population is considered in isolation. In the case of evangelicals, the margin is 3.1 percentage points. With Catholics, 2.5 pp The confidence interval is 95%. The registration of the survey at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is BR-08398/2022.

JANJA REACTS

The ex-president’s wife, Rosângela Silva, known as Janja, used social media to indirectly respond to a post by Michelle Bolsonaro made about Lula on Instagram.

On Twitter, Janja said she learned that “God is synonymous with love, compassion and, above all, peace and respect”. “It doesn’t matter what religion and what creed. My life and that of my husband have always been and will always be guided by these principles”, he wrote, without mentioning Michelle Bolsonaro.