Unicorn MadeiraMadeira joins the wave of layoffs and cuts 3%

the unicorn woodWood also couldn’t escape the startup winter. The furniture and decoration sales platform dismissed today (9) around 60 people from its workforce of 2,000 employees. A provisional list already contains 30 terminated employees.

wanted, the woodWood confirmed the layoffs and said it cut approximately 3% of its total staff. “The decision is part of a move by the company to review the structures with a focus on efficiency gains and reprioritization of projects, continuing its growth and scale gain strategy,” the startup said in a statement.

According to the startups, the layoffs affected all levels and areas of the company, mainly product, design and technology. A former employee heard by the report says that the company offered extended health insurance for a few days.

Another employee, however, states that he has not yet been contacted about possible benefits for the terminated employees. “We were cut from Slack [app de mensagens para empresas] and we are waiting for you to get in touch. We were not alerted if we will have any specific benefit”, he points out.

More from SoftBank

THE woodWood joined the unicorns club in January 2021, after raising $190 million in a round led by SoftBank and dynamo. In recent months, other startups in the portfolio of SoftBank downsized operations. The most recent was loggiwhich yesterday cut about 15% of its staff of 3,000 people.

In addition VTEX dismissed more than 10% of the staff and healthtech Alice, which in December closed a series C of US$ 127 million, laid off 63 employees. loft and Fifth floor were other giants affected by the wave of layoffs.

Yesterday (9), SoftBank reported one of the worst results in its history with losses of 2.93 trillion yen (US$ 21.6 billion) in its first fiscal quarter. Masayoshi Son, founder and CEO of SoftBank, said during the presentation of the results that the megafund must make a “dramatic reduction” in its staff to generate more efficiencies, in several business units.