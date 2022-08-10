US futures and European stocks rise ahead of US inflation; retail in Brazil and more market topics today

Asian markets closed in the red, while New York futures and European stocks traded higher in the morning of this Wednesday (10), awaiting the latest reading of the consumer price index (CPI, its acronym in English) for July. , scheduled for 9:30 am (Brasilia time), which should provide further indications on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

In the average of the projections of the Refinitiv consensus, the CPI should register an advance of 0.2% in July, in comparison with June.

The Fed will review the CPI data, along with other key economic data, ahead of its September meeting, when it is expected to raise interest rates again.

Corporate earnings season continues, with Disney’s quarterly earnings after the markets close.

In Asia, equities tumbled on Wednesday as investors digested China’s inflation data and looked at the US CPI report.

Here, after the July IPCA deflation reinforced the Copom minutes’ signal for the end of the 13.75% Selic high cycle, today’s retail sales data for June are released.

In the corporate field, 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Braskem (BRKM5), BRF (BRFS3), Minerva (BEEF3) and several other companies are releasing their results today.

Check out more highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US index futures trade higher this morning, with investors awaiting the latest consumer price index (CPI) report, which could confirm or debunk hopes that rising prices have leveled off. Economists expect the report to show that inflation has slowed down a bit, led by falling oil prices.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.25%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.33%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.45%

Asia

Asian markets closed lower on Wednesday. Investors monitor China’s inflation data and wait for the US CPI report.

China’s producer price index for July rose 4.2% from a year earlier, below the 4.8% increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

Consumer prices rose 2.7% in July compared to the same period in 2021, the highest since July 2020. Analysts had expected the figure to be 2.9%.

“Underlying inflationary pressures remain limited in China as sporadic lockdowns have weighed on consumer spending and general economic activity,” Carol Kong, senior associate for international economics and currency strategy at the Commonwealth Bank, wrote in a note on Wednesday ahead of the release. of the data. “China’s relatively moderate inflationary momentum contrasts with persistently strong US inflation,” the note said.

In the corporate field, Toyota Motor announced that it would suspend some production operations due to positive cases of Covid in the workplaces.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.54%

Nikkei (Japan), -0.65%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.96%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.90%

Europe

European markets operate with slight gains, while investors await the US inflation data.

On the European data front, German consumer price inflation at the end of July stood at 7.5% year-on-year and 0.9% monthly, roughly in line with expectations.

The results continue to be a key factor in individual European stock price movements. Ahold Delhaize, ABN AMRO, E.On, TUI Group, Metro, Deliveroo, Prudential and Aviva were among the top companies reporting in the session.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.03%

DAX (Germany), +0.32%

CAC 40 (France), +0.04%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.38%

commodities

Oil prices fell later after industry data showed that US crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week, signaling a possible weakening in demand.

U.S. crude inventories rose by about 2.2 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 5, according to the American Petroleum Institute (API). Analysts had forecast a small drop of 400,000 barrels in oil inventories.

WTI crude, -0.63% at $89.93 a barrel

Brent crude, -0.62% at $95.71 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 1.70% to 724.50 yuan, equivalent to US$131.95

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -2.93% to $23,112.33 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

In Brazil, retail sales for June are out. Itaú forecasts a 1.5% retraction in the core index in relation to May. For the broad index, which includes vehicles and construction material, we expect a 1.3% decline at the margin.

Today, it also has the US Consumer Price Index (CPI). In the average of the projections of the Refinitiv consensus, the CPI of registering advance of 0.2% in July, in comparison with June.

Brazil

9:00 am: June retail sales, with Refinitiv consensus forecast for 1% monthly decline and year-on-year stability

10:00 am: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, participates in an audience with the president of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), João Pedro Nascimento

2:30 pm: Weekly foreign exchange flow

3:00 pm: Guedes participates in an audience with the president of the Stellantis Group for South America, Antonio Filosa

5 pm: Guedes meets with President Jair Bolsonaro

USA

9:30 am: Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, with a monthly high of 0.2% and an annual increase of 8.7%

11am: June wholesale stocks

11:30 am: Change in weekly oil inventories – EIA

3 pm: Federal budget balance sheet

3pm: Speech by Minneapolis Fed Chair Neel Kashkari

3. Bolsonaro promises fiscal rigor

Bolsonaro’s government plan for reelection promises a review of the Brazilian tax system, with an increase in progressivity and improvement of Social Security. Bolsonaro intends to expand the progressiveness of the tax system, with taxation of the “super rich” to ease the collection of taxes on the lower classes. The “consolidation” of the fiscal adjustment, if Bolsonaro wins another term, respect for the inflation targeting regime and the autonomy of the BC are also included in the draft of Bolsonaro’s government program.

In addition, the president promises to exempt from income tax those who earn up to 5 minimum wages.

Unemployment rate goes to 8% before the year ends, says Guedes

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes last Tuesday projected an unemployment rate in Brazil falling to 8% by the end of the year.

“Brazil will surprise. The unemployment rate, which was 12% when the disease arrived, went to 14.9%, almost 15%, went back to 12%, 11%, 10%, 9.3%, and goes to 8% before the year to finish. And 8% haven’t seen each other since 2003, 2004”, said the minister during the opening ceremony of the Abrasel congress, an association that brings together bars and restaurants. “We will end up with the lowest unemployment rate in 10 or 15 years,” he added.

Fachin says that “democracy bends, but does not bend, nor does it break with fake news”

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Edson Fachin, participated yesterday in the last session in charge of the Court. Next week, Fachin will be succeeded by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, whose inauguration is scheduled for August 16.

Fachin has emphatically defended democracy and said he believes the October elections will take place in a peaceful climate.

“I am unshakably sure that democracy bends, but it does not bend, nor does it break with fake news. I am even more certain that next October, the Brazilian people will elect with peace, security and transparency a third of the Senate, 513 federal deputies, more than a thousand state deputies and 27 governors”, he concluded.

4. Covid

Last Tuesday (9), Brazil recorded 359 deaths and 30,994 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 219, a reduction of 4% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 25,051, which represents a decrease of 31% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,425,890, equivalent to 78.87% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,231,586 people, which represents 83.9% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 102,140,692 people, or 47.55% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

The results season gains intensity this Wednesday. After the closing, 3R Petroleum, Aliansce Sonae, Banco do Brasil, Banrisul, Braskem, BRF, C&A, Equatorial Energia, Minerva Foods, MRV, Petz, Positivo, Santos Brasil, SLC Agrícola, SulAmerica, Taesa and Vittia Fertilizantes, among other companies , release their figures for the quarter.

B3 (B3SA3) registered a drop of 22.8% in the average daily financial volume in July compared to July/21.

According to B3’s operational preview, the average daily financial volume was BRL 22.392 billion in July, down 22% compared to July last year and 19.4% compared to June, of BRL 27.770 billion. Meanwhile, the number of depository accounts reached 5.281 million, up 35.5% in one year and 1.1% from June, while the number of investors (individual CFPs) totaled 4.460 million, increments of 37.0 % (year) and 1.2% (month). CCR (CCRO3) reported that total vehicle traffic on highways dropped 1.5% in July, compared to the same month in 2021.

Embraer (EMBR3) and Avantto announced the signing of an Embraer Executive Care Program contract to support the company’s executive jet fleet. Avantto has a fleet of seven Phenom jets, four of the Phenom 100 model and three of the Phenom 300 model. Currently, more than 700 aircraft are part of Embraer Executive Care globally.

Unipar (UNIP6) informed that it concluded the establishment of the joint venture with Atlas Lar do Sol Holding through the acquisition of part of the shares issued by special purpose companies (SPEs) held by Atlas Renewable Energy, after fulfilling the conditions set forth in the option to purchase of July 16, 2021. The purpose of the operation is to develop solar energy generation projects in the city of Pirapora (MG).

The tourism company CVC (CVCB3) had a net loss of BRL 94.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a drop of 46% in the annual comparison, it reported this Tuesday (9). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) were negative by R$600,000, down 99.5% from the negative result of R$123.8 million recorded between April and June. 2021. Adjusted Ebitda was negative by R$15.5 million, down 88.2% annually.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related