US judge accepts EIG action against Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) in case of investment in Sete Brasil

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) reported that, last Monday (8), the judge of the District Court of Columbia, United States, rendered a decision in a lawsuit that EIG Energy Fund XIV, LP and others (EIG) filed against the Petrobras, in connection with its investment in Sete Brasil Participações SA.

The judge upheld the plaintiffs’ claim as to Petrobras’ liability for the allegations made, but denied the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment with respect to damages, and any award of damages will be subject to evidence of damages by EIG at a hearing. of judgment. In the same decision, the judge denied Petrobras’ request for an early judgment and postponed a decision on two procedural issues.

Investment funds that invested in Sete Brasil, a company destined to build probes for pre-salt exploration, are trying to recover the losses caused by a corruption scheme involving the oil company.

Created in 2010, Sete Brasil filed for judicial recovery in April 2016 without having delivered any of the 28 orders.

The state-owned company emphasizes that this decision is appealable.

Finally, Petrobras reiterates that it will continue to vigorously defend itself in the process and reaffirms its status as a victim of the illicit activities investigated within the scope of Operation Lava Jato, as recognized by all levels of the Brazilian Judiciary.

