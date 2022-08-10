US to expand supply of smallpox vaccine to monkeys with application of smaller doses | Health

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), the drug regulatory agency of the United States, authorized this Tuesday (9) a vaccination plan against monkeypox that extends vaccine coverage in the country by allowing the application of only one-fifth of the dose. for adults 18 years and older who are at high risk of infection.

Monkeypox: 6-point summary explains what it is, symptoms, transmission, prevention, treatment and vaccine

WHO spokesperson condemns attack on animals and is still studying a new name for the disease

The decision was made based on research that suggests a smaller amount of the Jynesous vaccine is nearly as effective as the full dose.

The immunizer will be applied intradermally, just under the skin, which produces a faster response from the immune system. There are currently about 1.7 million Americans considered at risk for the disease.

US government officials said the new form of delivery would allow the 440,000 doses currently available in the form of “full doses” to be transformed into more than 2 million smaller doses.

“It’s safe, effective, and will significantly increase the volume of doses available to communities across the country,” said Robert Fenton, White House smallpox response coordinator.

The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency last week in an effort to slow the growing outbreak that has infected more than 8,900 Americans.