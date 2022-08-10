Vaccination campaign against poliomyelitis and multi-vaccination started in Parobé

Photo: Publicity/Parobé City Hall

On Monday (08), the municipality of Parobé started the “National Campaign for Vaccination Against Poliomyelitis and Multivaccination”. Until the 9th of September, the Municipal Health Department hopes to expand vaccination coverage for children aged between one year and less than five years, and update the vaccination status of children and adolescents.

To further expand immunization in the city, the D-Day of Vaccination will be held, on August 20, in all Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Parobé.

The purpose of the campaign is to expand vaccination coverage in the case of poliomyelitis and reduce the number of unvaccinated children and adolescents under 15 years of age, in addition to improving vaccination coverage, as recommended by the National Vaccination Calendar.

In the vaccination coverage of Parobé in 2022, the polio vaccine (inactive polio vaccine) is still the one with the smallest coverage, reaching 55.56% so far, with the goal being to reach 95%.

where to vaccinate

Immunizing agents are available at Basic Health Units (UBSs), from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 11:30 am and from 1 pm to 4:45 pm, and at UBS Integração, from 8 am to 8 pm.

D-Day of Vaccination

D Vaccination Day will take place on Saturday, August 20, at all UBSs, from 8:00 am to 11:30 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm.