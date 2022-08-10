Vasculitis: understand disease that affected Ashton Kutcher’s vision and hearing – 09/08/2022

Known for his roles in the TV series “That’s 70’s Show” and “Two and a Half Men”, actor Ashton Kutcher, 44, revealed that he was temporarily unable to see, hear and walk because of a rare type of vasculitis, a name given to a group of diseases that cause inflammation of blood vessels.

The report is in a preview of the program “running wild with Bear Grylls: The challenge” (Celebrities in the Proof of Everything: The Challenge), from the channel national Geographic, released yesterday (8) by the website Access Hollywood. “Three years ago, I got this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, which took away my vision, my hearing and my balance,” Kutcher said. According to the actor, the recovery of the painting took about a year: “Lucky to be alive”.

What causes and consequences

There are many types of vasculitis, and they can vary greatly in symptoms, severity, and duration, according to the American College of Rheumatology.

The disease occurs when cells of the immune system attack the individual’s own blood vessels. Most types of vasculitis are rare and their causes are not fully understood.

Autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis and Sjögren’s syndrome, drug reactions and viral infections are some of the possible causes of the disease. “Covid-19 can also cause vasculitis, as one of the brain damage caused by the virus is precisely cerebral vasculitis”, adds neurosurgeon Feres Chaddad, head of the neurosurgery discipline at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and neurosurgery coordinator at BP – The Portuguese Beneficence of São Paulo.

Vasculitis can result in decreased blood flow to body tissues such as the lungs, nerves, and skin. In addition, they are capable of causing blood vessels to rupture, causing bleeding. According to Chaddad, the consequences will depend on the affected brain area.

Often, the clinical manifestations have similarities with a stroke picture.

“When there is no blood in the optic nerve or optic papilla of the eyeball, for example, the person can have a fleeting loss of vision, as happened with the actor. It is also possible to have movement changes and weakening of one side of the body”, says the doctor.

diagnosis and treatment

Other symptoms of the disease include:

Headache

Fever

Lack of appetite

Fatigue

joint pain

shortness of breath and cough

Numbness or weakness in a hand or foot

MRI and cerebrovascular angioresonance are the tests that allow doctors to evaluate the patient’s brain and blood vessels, respectively. “When it is not possible to arrive at the diagnosis of the cause of the vasculitis with these tests, a biopsy of the brain tissue is indicated”, explains Chaddad.

The disease affects people of both genders and of all ages. But some types affect certain groups of people. Kawasaki disease, for example, only occurs in children. The vasculitis by IgA (Henoch-Schonlein) is much more common in children than in adults. Giant cell arthritis, on the other hand, only occurs in adults over 50 years old — Ashton Kutcher did not reveal what type of vasculitis he was diagnosed with.

Treatment of vasculitis usually involves prescribing glucocorticoids, drugs that help reduce inflammation in blood vessels.

For less severe vasculitides, patients may also receive methotrexate, azathioprine or other immunosuppressive drugs, according to the American College of Rheumatology. In addition, newer biologic drugs designed to treat other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases may also help treat vasculitis.

Chaddad explains that cases in which the disease causes hemorrhages are more serious than ischemic conditions, because when there is rupture of blood vessels, there is also brain damage from the blood. “M often, in the case of hemorrhage, it may also be necessary to have surgery to remove the clot”, he says.

Another possible surgical intervention rgica is vascular “bypass graft,” a surgery whose goal is to redirect blood flow around a blockage in a vessel.