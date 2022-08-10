Venezuela and Colombia to re-establish military cooperation, says defense minister

There is an expectation of a possible trip by Maduro to Bogotá next weekend to formalize agreements with the new Colombian government.

Sputnik – The re-establishment of diplomatic relations between Caracas and Bogotá in the face of the arrival of Gustavo Petro to the presidency of Colombia should already restore military cooperation between the countries, according to the Venezuelan Defense Ministry.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said on Tuesday (9) that President Nicolás Maduro had instructed him to resume military relations with the neighboring country. The statement was made during a ceremony for the change of posts in the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

“I received instructions from Nicolás Maduro to immediately contact the Colombian Defense Ministry to restore our military relations,” Padrino López said.

“It is worth noting that by rebuilding this great bond between the fraternal countries, bilateral ties are significantly strengthened in perfect union and fraternity, keeping alive the legacy of independence, justice, equality and love, of the father of the nation and genius of America Simón Bolívar, with the aim of initiating a new positive and revolutionary process of total benefit to both peoples”, says the Venezuelan Defense in a statement.

Padrino’s announcement goes in the same direction as other gestures of rapprochement made in recent weeks by neighboring governments. The Foreign Affairs ministers of the two countries met at the end of July to sign agreements.

There is an expectation of a possible trip by Maduro to Bogotá next weekend to formalize agreements with the new Colombian government, which took office last Sunday.

The arrival of Petro to the presidency of Colombia promoted a turnaround in relations between the countries, which had been quite tense – and officially broken – in recent years. Caracas accused the government of former President Iván Duque of allying with the United States to destabilize Maduro and protect convicted fugitives in the neighboring country.

