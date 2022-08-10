Venezuela announces ‘contact’ to re-establish ‘military relations’ with Petro’s Colombia – International

Venezuela has started contacts with the government of Gustavo Petro in Colombia to reestablish “military relations” between the two countries, which share a porous and violent border, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lpez said on Tuesday (9).

“I received instructions” from President Nicols Maduro “to get in touch with the Colombian Defense Minister, which I will do in the next few hours,” Padrino Lpez told the government press.

The approach seeks to restore “military relations” between the two countries, published the Venezuelan Armed Forces on Twitter, quoting the minister’s words.

“Given the new national scenario that Colombia is experiencing, it’s time to take back responsibilities and work together,” added Padrino Lpez.

Petro named Ivn Velsquez, a renowned investigator who chaired the UN commission against corruption in Guatemala, as defense minister.

Venezuela and Colombia agreed to restore diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level with Petro’s arrival to power last Sunday. The break came in 2019 after the previous government, under Ivn Duque, recognized opposition Juan Guaid as interim president.

“It doesn’t mean that there will be a political change and that the changes are immediate, that doesn’t exist, we have to go little by little, that no one rushes, a lot of prudence, a lot of tact and a lot of open eyes”, declared the minister.

The 2,000 km of borders shared by the two countries are marked by years of violence, with the presence of guerrillas, paramilitaries and drug traffickers.

Duque accused Maduro of giving refuge to dissidents from the dissolved FARC and organizations linked to the drug trade, which the socialist denied, in addition to denouncing Bogot’s plots to overthrow or assassinate him.

In March 2021, fighting in Apure between the Venezuelan military and Colombian irregulars, which Chavismo linked to the neighboring government, left 16 officers dead and thousands of civilians displaced.

Colombian forces also denounced violations of their territory by the Venezuelan military. In August 2021, they detained two soldiers accused of crossing illegally armed.

In addition, the closing of the binational passages led to the opening of alternative paths, called “trochas”, through which thousands of people and millions of dollars in contraband transit.