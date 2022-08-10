VIDEO: arrested for hitting an elderly woman tried to escape from the police through the window | Rio de Janeiro

One of the prisoners in Operation Sol Poente, carried out on the morning of this Wednesday (10), even cut the protective screen of the apartment window in Ipanema, South Zone of Rio, to try to escape the police.
Rosa Stanesco Nicolau and four other members of her family are suspected of carrying out a scam estimated at R$725 million on the widow of one of the largest art collectors in the country, along with the victim’s own daughter.
According to the police, Rosa, who claims to be a clairvoyant and is known as Mother Valéria de Oxossi, still had a romantic relationship with the daughter of the elderly millionaire.
One of the 16 paintings taken by the scammers is valued at R$250 million. The painting Sol Poente, by Tarsila do Amaral, was located under Rosa’s son’s bed during the action.
Rosa Stanesco Nicolau tried to escape from the police through the window of her apartment in Ipanema during an operation on the morning of this Wednesday (10) – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Along with a half-sister, a cousin, her stepfather and her son, Rosa had been doing scams for over 20 years. “They also work individually, they exchange, they work together again”, said delegate Gilberto Ribeiro.
They are investigated for crimes of criminal association, embezzlement, robbery, extortion and false imprisonment.
“Women have had specific inquiries, with almost the same way of acting, for almost 20 years. They also have the habit of having money deposited in third-party accounts”, explained Ribeiro.
- The police estimate that the elderly woman’s damage reached R$ 725 million:
- Theft of 16 paintings: R$ 709 million;
- Jewelry theft: R$ 6 million;
- Payment for “spiritual works”: R$ 5 million;
- Transfers under threat: BRL 4 million.
Works of art were found under the bed of an apartment in the South Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Painting by Tarsila do Amaral valued at R$ 250 million is found under the bed of a prisoner for a millionaire coup – Photo: Reproduction
Picture recovered in Operation Sol Poente — Photo: Reproduction