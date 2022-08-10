Video: Gorilla makes triumphant entry, poses with his back and surprises visitors at zoo – News









A gorilla by itself is an imposing animal, but if you disagree with that, your opinion will change after watching the video in this article.

A video shared on Tiktok, recorded in the gorilla cage by a visitor to a zoo in South Carolina, in the United States, has gone viral in recent days, with more than 65 million views. Watch the video:











The ape, nicknamed Cenzoo, who, according to the zoo, weighs about 180 kilos and is 26 years old, practically slides towards the onlookers who visited him.

“Oh my god,” says the video’s author, Tina Flick, laughing, as she reacts to the scene. After the scene went viral, the zoo spoke up and told a little more about the routine of its primate resident:

“Like most adult gorillas, Cenzoo spends much of his time resting, but he also enjoys participating in activities such as watching trains pass behind the primate home, using tools, and engaging in training sessions with his keepers.” .











In addition to the various montages, putting on background music, internet users were surprised by the animal’s agility. “He knew what he was doing”, “sliding with power” and “THIS is how you make an entrance”, were some of the comments.



SEE BELOW: The incredible story of John Daniel, the gorilla raised as a child





