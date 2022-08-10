VIDEO – Wind knocks down portico of Balneário Piçarras

With the conditions of rain and strong winds, the entrance portico of the municipality of Balneário Piçarras collapsed on the morning of this Wednesday, 10.



The Civil Defense of Santa Catarina issued an alert for gusts of wind until 11:50 am this Wednesday, 10. Winds can vary from 66 to 89 km/h.

Due to weather conditions, the Basic Health Units of Piçarras Bathhouse are suspended, only the Ready Service is attending. Classes at municipal schools and early childhood education centers (CEIs) were suspended in the afternoon.

Watch the video:

