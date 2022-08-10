Vikings: What if Ragnar had survived? How would the series end?

The death of the character Ragnar Lothbrok in 4th season in “vikings” was already planned by the producers. In reality, it was going to happen much sooner than it was shown to the public. Fortunately, the King of Kattegat has had more screen time.

Despite the Nordic Sagas already showing that the death of the Viking leader would happen, many did not like the way Ragnar ended his story. There are several theories as to how the plot could have ended had the character stayed alive.

One of them would be the union with his heirs forming one of the greatest Norse armies that ever existed. After his death, Bjorn and Ivar became bitter enemies, causing their armies to lose strength rather than gain.

Ivar was very intelligent and Bjorn was noted for his brute strength and leadership. If Ragnar were still alive, he could make his sons unite and even if he didn’t participate in battles, he could order them towards a glorious future.

Of course, this was not possible, but it would certainly be interesting to see father and children uniting in the name of a single purpose.

