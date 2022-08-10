Vincent D’Onofrio is back as Kingpin; see photos

If anyone still had doubts that Vincent D’Onofrio would return to play the Kingpin in the MCUnew behind-the-scenes photos from the series echo show the actor all dressed up and ready for action; Look:

D’Onofrio’s return was announced last month by Hollywood Reporteras well as confirmation that Charlie Cox would also reprise the role of Daredevil in the series.

echomeanwhile, will accompany the title character after her stampede from New York at the end of Archer hawk. In her hometown, she needs”face your past, reconnect with your Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community if you want to move forward.“.

The list also has Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon. Who assumes the direction of the episodes is the duo Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie.

The premiere date of echo has not yet been defined.

