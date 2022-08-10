Vitamin B6 can impact mental health – Health News – Guia Giro – Giro Marília News

Getty Images How can vitamin B6 impact mental health?

Like the other B vitamins, vitamin B6 is an essential compound for our health. However, most people only know its importance when it comes to pregnancy – after all, it is fundamental to the health of the pregnant woman and post-natal care, helping to relieve morning sickness and necessary for the development of the fetal and infant brain.

Considered the ‘forgotten vitamin’, B6 is involved in a number of chemical reactions that are important for the nervous system and brain function.

It also makes the synthesis of proteins, amino acids and chemical messengers in the brain, as well as the proper functioning of the immune system. In this way, it is directly related to the neurological issues of the human body.

Several studies have already made the connection between vitamin B6 deficiency and various neuropsychiatric conditions, including seizures, migraines, anxiety, depression and impaired memory.

One of them was carried out at the University of Reading, in the United Kingdom. In a study of nearly 500 college students, for example, the team of nutritional psychology doctoral student Jess Eastwood found that those who took high doses of vitamin B6, 100 milligrams a day for about a month, reported feeling less anxious than those who took a placebo.

The findings also suggested that B6 may play a role in reducing the surge in brain activity, which can occur in some mood disorders.

But the sample size of this study was small, and there hasn’t been much research in general on how B6, whether supplemental or dietary, causes changes in mental health, according to Eastwood. The conclusions of such studies, including this one, are often limited and do not prove a correlation between the two.

It can also be difficult to study the effect, if any, of the B6 supplement on mental health, in part because measuring how well vitamins are absorbed into the bloodstream is challenging.

To the New York Times, Jess explained that taking vitamin B6 supplements without medical advice is not recommended. “For most healthy adults, the recommended daily intake of vitamin B6 is 1.3 to 1.7 milligrams,” she explains.

As with the other essential vitamins, the human body cannot produce B6 on its own, so you can get it through food or supplements.

However, most healthy adults get more than enough vitamin B6 from what they eat — particularly if it’s high in grains, whole grains, and fish like salmon.

Supplementation can only be advised by a specialist doctor, since excess vitamin B6 in the body brings long-term side effects – such as weakness and numbness.

